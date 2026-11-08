Getting your kitchen Diwali-ready? Here are 8 chimneys and microwaves to explore in this sale

A kitchen chimney and a microwave solve very different problems, but both can make everyday cooking more convenient. A chimney helps clear smoke, grease and cooking odours, while a microwave can handle everything from reheating leftovers to baking and grilling, depending on the type you choose. If you are planning a kitchen upgrade during the sale, it is worth comparing features rather than picking a model simply because it carries a large discount. Here in this article, I've included four 60cm chimneys with different suction capacities and cleaning systems, alongside four microwave ovens ranging from a basic solo model to larger convection options. I have looked at what each appliance offers, where it makes sense and the compromises worth considering before placing an order.

Shopping for kitchen appliances during the Diwali sale? Compare eight options, including four kitchen chimneys and four microwave ovens, with features for different cooking needs. (AI Generated)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



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The Hindware Velda 60 is a pretty decent option for kitchens that need a conventional wall-mounted chimney without too many controls to figure out. Its pyramid-shaped design houses a baffle filter and a claimed 1000 CMH suction capacity. Push-button controls keep operation simple, while the LED light helps illuminate the cooking area. It does not have an auto-clean function, so regular filter maintenance is part of ownership.

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Specifications - Width 60cm - Suction capacity 1000 CMH - Filter Baffle filter - Controls Push button - Noise level 62dB - Warranty 5 years on motor, 2 years on product Reasons to Buy - Baffle filter is suited to kitchens where cooking produces grease and oil particles. - Simple push-button controls are easy to operate. - A 60cm width makes it suitable for many standard cooktop layouts. Reasons to Avoid - No auto-clean function, so the filter needs periodic cleaning. - No gesture or remote control. - The listed suction capacity is lower than the other chimneys in this selection.

Why we picked it

The Velda 60 is the simpler, no-frills choice in this group. I would consider it if you want a conventional baffle-filter chimney with basic controls and do not mind handling filter cleaning yourself.

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The Kenstar Smoke Zero 60 takes a more feature-led approach. It combines a curved-glass design with a filterless system, auto-clean functionality and motion-sensor touch controls. Its listed suction capacity is 1200 CMH, which puts it above the Hindware model on paper. Three speed settings give you some control over extraction, while the outer oil collector is intended to make grease management easier.

Specifications - Width 60cm - Suction capacity 1200 CMH - Filter Filterless - Controls Touch and motion sensor - Speed levels 3 - Noise level 65dB Reasons to Buy - Filterless design avoids the regular removal and washing of conventional filters. - Auto-clean functionality can reduce manual cleaning effort. - Motion-sensor controls make it easier to operate while cooking. Reasons to Avoid - The listed 65dB noise level is worth considering if you prefer a quieter kitchen. - It requires a ducted installation, so check the kitchen's exhaust arrangement. - Touch and sensor controls may not appeal to buyers who prefer physical buttons.

Why we picked it

The Smoke Zero 60 is worth considering if convenience is your priority. Its filterless design, auto-clean function and motion-sensor controls give it a more hands-off approach than a conventional chimney.

The Livpure Evora 60 is designed for kitchens where cooking generates a fair amount of smoke and oil fumes. It has a T-shaped profile, filterless construction and a heat auto-clean system. I would shortlist it for a kitchen that sees regular frying and needs a more convenient cleaning routine.

Specifications - Width 60cm - Suction capacity 1350 CMH - Filter Filterless - Controls Feather touch - Speed levels 3 - Noise level 58dB Reasons to Buy - Filterless construction reduces the need to remove and wash a traditional filter. - Heat auto-clean functionality helps deal with accumulated oil residue. - The listed 58dB noise level is lower than the Kenstar model's figure. Reasons to Avoid - It needs a ducted installation. - Gesture and feather-touch controls may take some getting used to.

Why we picked it

The Evora 60 stands out for its T-shaped design and filterless, heat auto-clean setup.

The Whirlpool CGBF Pro 603 is the most powerful-looking chimney on this list based on its listed suction figure of 1500 CMH. It uses baffle filters and combines heat auto-clean with gesture control. That combination is useful if you want the grease-handling benefits of a filter but would rather not clean it as frequently. The listing also mentions an 11-year motor warranty.

Specifications Width 60cm Listed suction capacity 1500 CMH Filter Baffle filter Controls Touch and gesture Noise level 58dB Warranty 11 years on motor, 5 years comprehensive from date of purchase, as listed Reasons to Buy Baffle filters are useful for trapping grease from regular Indian cooking. Gesture control lets you operate the chimney without touching the panel. Heat auto-clean helps loosen oil deposits inside the appliance. Reasons to Avoid Baffle filters still need periodic cleaning. The curved-glass design may need more frequent exterior wiping to keep it looking clean. Its installation requires checking the duct route and available wall space.

Why we picked it

The Whirlpool model combines a high listed suction capacity with baffle filtration, gesture control and heat auto-clean. I would look at it if you cook frequently and want a mix of traditional grease filtration and easier operation.

The Midea 24L is the most versatile microwave in this selection on paper. Along with conventional microwave cooking, it offers convection, grill and air-fry functions. Its 232 auto-cook menus, preheat and multi-stage cooking options give you more flexibility than a basic reheating appliance. The stainless steel cavity is another practical addition. It is worth considering if you want several cooking functions in one countertop unit.

Specifications - Capacity 24L - Type Convection - Microwave output 800W - Auto-cook menus 232 - Cooking modes Microwave, convection, grill and air fry - Power levels 11 Reasons to Buy - Air-fry, grill and convection modes offer more cooking flexibility. - A large auto-cook menu can simplify preparing different dishes. - Multi-stage cooking helps combine different cooking settings in one programme. Reasons to Avoid - A 24L capacity may feel restrictive for larger families or oversized dishes. - It does not have a rotisserie function. - Multiple cooking modes mean a little more learning than a basic solo microwave.

Why we picked it

I would consider the Midea if you want to experiment with more than reheating and defrosting. Its air-fry and convection functions make it a practical option for buyers who want several cooking methods without adding separate appliances.

The LG 28L convection microwave is aimed at households that cook more than just everyday meals. Its feature set includes Diet Fry, a motorised rotisserie and pasteurised milk functionality, alongside convection cooking. The 28L capacity gives you more room than the smaller Midea and Morphy Richards models. It is worth considering if roasting, baking and preparing Indian dishes are regular parts of your kitchen routine.

Specifications - Capacity 28L - Type Convection - Cooking features Diet Fry and motorised rotisserie - Additional feature Pasteurised milk Reasons to Buy - Motorised rotisserie adds a roasting option for kebabs and other dishes. - Diet Fry gives you an alternative to conventional deep frying. - Larger capacity offers more room for family-sized cooking than a 20L solo model. Reasons to Avoid - Its larger size requires more countertop space. - It is more complex than a solo microwave if you mainly reheat food. - Buyers should check which accessories are included with the exact listing before ordering.

Why we picked it

The LG's motorised rotisserie and Diet Fry features are its main reasons to consider it. I would shortlist this model for households that want to bake, roast and prepare a wider range of dishes rather than simply heat food.

Not everyone needs a microwave that can bake cakes or roast a whole chicken. The Morphy Richards 20MS is a basic solo model intended for everyday reheating, cooking and defrosting. Its 20L capacity is better suited to smaller households, while the mechanical controls keep things uncomplicated. It does not offer convection, grilling or auto-cook menus, so its appeal is largely about handling the essentials.

Specifications - Capacity 20L - Type Solo - Microwave output 800W, as listed - Controls Tact buttons - Power levels 5 - Functions Reheating, cooking and defrosting Reasons to Buy - Compact capacity suits smaller kitchens and households. - Straightforward controls make everyday operation simple. - Defrost and multiple power levels provide flexibility for basic cooking tasks. Reasons to Avoid - No convection or grill mode. - No auto-cook menu. - A 20L cavity is not ideal for large dishes or bigger families.

Why we picked it

The Morphy Richards 20MS makes sense if your microwave use is limited to reheating meals, defrosting ingredients and basic cooking. I would not pay extra for convection features that you are unlikely to use.

The IFB 36BRC2 is the largest microwave in this selection, with a 36L cavity and a motorised rotisserie. It also has dual heaters, 360-degree convection, 150 standard auto-cook menus and a stainless steel cavity. The larger capacity is useful when cooking for a family or preparing bigger dishes. It is a more involved appliance, but the feature set is suited to varied home cooking.

Specifications - Capacity 36L - Type Convection - Microwave output 1000W - Auto-cook menus 150 standard menus - Cooking features 360° convection and rotisserie - Cavity Stainless steel Reasons to Buy - Large cavity can accommodate bigger vessels and family-sized portions. - Motorised rotisserie is useful for roasting. - Dual heaters and convection support a wider range of cooking methods. Reasons to Avoid - Its larger footprint needs more countertop space. - The additional cooking modes may be unnecessary for buyers who mainly reheat food. - The 36L capacity may be excessive for a small household.

Why we picked it

The IFB is the one I would shortlist for a larger household that regularly cooks, bakes and roasts. Its 36L capacity and rotisserie make it more suitable for bigger dishes than the compact microwave options here.

Top 3 features of chimneys and microwave ovens

Appliance / Product Capacity or suction Main feature Controls or cooking modes Hindware Velda 60 1000 CMH Baffle filter Push button Kenstar Smoke Zero 60 1200 CMH Filterless, auto-clean Touch and motion sensor Livpure Evora 60 1350 CMH official rating Filterless, heat auto-clean Feather touch Whirlpool CGBF Pro 603 1500 CMH listed Baffle filter, heat auto-clean Touch and gesture Midea 24L 24L Air fry and convection 232 auto-cook menus LG 28L Diet Fry 28L Diet Fry and rotisserie Convection cooking Morphy Richards 20MS 20L Solo microwave Five power levels IFB 36BRC2 36L Rotisserie and dual heaters 150 auto-cook menus

Factors to consider when buying a chimney or microwave

Chimney suction capacity: Match the chimney's extraction capacity to your kitchen size and cooking habits. Frequent frying and heavy cooking may call for a higher-capacity model.

Filter and cleaning system: Baffle filters need periodic cleaning, while filterless models and auto-clean systems reduce some maintenance. Check what cleaning the manufacturer still expects you to do.

Microwave type and capacity: Solo models are suitable for reheating and basic cooking. Grill and convection models add more cooking options, but need more space and usually cost more.

Installation and warranty: Check chimney ducting, mounting requirements and installation charges. For microwaves, confirm the dimensions, included accessories and warranty terms before ordering.

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FAQs What is the difference between a solo and a convection microwave? A solo microwave is designed for basic cooking, reheating and defrosting. A convection microwave adds hot-air circulation, allowing it to bake and roast as well.

Is a 20L microwave enough for a small family? A 20L model can work for basic reheating and everyday cooking in a smaller household. If you regularly use large dishes or cook bigger portions, consider a larger cavity.

What suction capacity should I look for in a kitchen chimney? The right capacity depends on kitchen size, ventilation and cooking style. Homes that frequently prepare oily or smoky food may benefit from a higher extraction capacity.

Are filterless chimneys better than baffle-filter models? They offer different maintenance routines. Filterless models reduce the need to wash traditional filters, while baffle filters trap grease and need periodic cleaning. Your choice should depend on convenience and upkeep.

Does a convection microwave replace an OTG? A convection microwave can bake and roast, but its capacity, heating arrangement and results may differ from an OTG. If baking is your main activity, compare the two based on the recipes and quantities you prepare.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.