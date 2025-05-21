Gmail’s smart replies get smarter, can now scan inbox and drive to help you out

At Google I/O 2025, the tech giant unveiled major improvements to Gmail’s smart replies, powered by its AI assistant Gemini. The update promises more personalised, context-rich suggestions by pulling data not just from your Gmail thread, but also from your Google Drive, calendar, and other linked Workspace tools. In addition to souped-up replies, Gemini will also assist with inbox management.(Pexels)

Smarter Replies with Gemini

Last year, Google enhanced smart replies to go beyond one-liners like “Sounds good!” by making them longer and slightly more nuanced. Now, with Gemini embedded deeper into Gmail, those suggestions can factor in documents from Google Drive, details from long email threads, and even adjust based on the tone and relationship with the recipient.

As Blake Barnes, VP of product for Google Workspace, explained to The Verge, the aim is for Gemini to “understand the situation you need to respond to” without users having to manually hunt down attachments or re-read lengthy back-and-forths.

So, whether you’re replying to a manager or a friend, smart replies will now adapt, offering more formal suggestions for professional conversations, and more casual responses for informal ones.

Inbox Cleanup and Smart Scheduling

In addition to souped-up replies, Gemini will also assist with inbox management. A new feature, “inbox cleanup,” allows users to simply ask Gemini to delete unread emails from specific senders. The assistant can also suggest meeting times by pulling availability from your calendar, a welcome feature for busy professionals.

These features are all expected to enter general availability in Q3 2025, though early testers can try them in Google Labs starting July, according to Google.

Not Free (Yet)

These advanced smart replies and Gemini-driven features will initially be exclusive to paid Google Workspace plans and Google One AI Premium subscribers. While Barnes said it’s “possible” they may come to free Workspace users in the future, there’s no confirmed timeline for that rollout.

As with all AI-generated responses, users are urged to review replies carefully before hitting send, especially in sensitive or professional contexts, to avoid any AI-driven inaccuracies or hallucinations.

Google I/O Brings AI to the Entire Workspace Suite

Alongside Gmail, Google announced further AI features for its productivity suite. These include real-time speech translation in Google Meet, AI-generated avatars in Google Vids, and Gemini’s ability to pull data directly from linked documents when offering writing suggestions in Google Docs.

With Gemini taking a more prominent role across Workspace, Google is pushing towards a future where AI doesn’t just assist, it actively understands your workflow, and adapts accordingly.