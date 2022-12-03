Google brings dedicated 'reading mode' in Android for people with poor eyesight

Android has rolled out an update for smartphones and smartwatches running on its platform. The newly introduced features include a ‘reading mode’ and updates for digital car keys, Google TV and watchOS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Android’s new features mean your devices are getting better every day. From streamlined entertainment options to more helpful features for your smartwatch—it’s never been easier to connect with what matters most,” an official post read.

What is the reading mode for Android?

This feature is aimed at improving accessibility with customizable contrast, text size, text-to-speech, and font types of web pages and apps. The company claims that it will benefit people with low vision, blindness and dyslexia.

It has an advanced text-to-speech function with speed control. Users can select from a range of “natural-sounding voices”. It comes with the support of English, French, Italian, and Spanish languages.

How to use reading mode?

To activate this feature, users need to install the Reading mode app from the Google Play store. Once installed, the app integrates into the device's quick settings and then it can be accessed across apps and web pages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Using this application, users can customize content display depending on their individual needs. Reading mode is adaptable with the Google Talkback screen reader and functions across websites and local Android apps.

ALSO READ: This technology may make e-reading faster and more focused

Some other newly launched features

1) The digital car key feature has also got an update. Now users can remotely share the digital key with trusted individuals to let them use the car

2) A new stack of seasonal emoji mash-ups via Emoji Kitchen for Gboard

3) A new feature in Google photos to enable users to create shareable collages with new styles by artists DABSMYLA and Yao Cheng Design

4) An updated Keep app for Wear OS and a new safety alert on the Google Account profile picture with recommended actions to secure the account are a few of the latest launched features.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}