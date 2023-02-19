Google brings in 360 degree video background for Meet users. Check details

Search engine giant Google has introduced 360 degree video backgrounds for Meet users on mobile. In its blog post, the company said, “Adding to our existing library of immersive backgrounds, Meet users on mobile can use several new 360 degree video backgrounds”.Adding further, Google stated that these backgrounds including beach and temple use the mobile device's gyroscope to create a dynamic experience which moves with the users.“Note that Admins can turn backgrounds on or off for their users. Available on Android and iOS devices for all Google Workspace users and users with personal Google Accounts”, Google stated. Recently, Google announced new editable widgets for Chat app cards. The search engine behemoth stated that the developers can now include interactive widgets that are posted in the message stream. Recently, Google Play Store removed 14 apps from the app store in Pakistan on request of the Pakistan government's National Database and Registration Autho­rity which stated that the issue pertained to the sale of personal data of the citizens.

It said the apps were "illegally and deceptively" using NADRA's name and products to impersonate and deceive users with the impression that the apps were in some manner either officially linked with, authorised or operated by NADRA, and hence "obtain unwarranted credibility for their apps and services".

