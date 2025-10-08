Google brings Opal AI app builder to India and 14 other countries

Google has expanded the availability of its experimental app-building tool, Opal, to 15 new countries, including India, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, and Canada. The platform, first introduced in the United States in July, allows users to create web-based mini applications by describing what they want to develop in simple language. Google has expanded its AI app builder, Opal, to 15 countries, including India.

The company stated that early adopters of Opal built not only simple or entertaining tools but also complex and practical applications. Encouraged by this response, Google decided to make the tool available to a wider global audience.

New Features and Performance Upgrades

Opal is part of Google’s broader effort to make app development more accessible through artificial intelligence. Users can describe the type of app they want, and Opal automatically generates it with structured inputs, outputs, and workflows. The platform includes an editor that enables users to adjust elements visually and share completed apps via a link. This feature positions Opal as a useful platform for individuals without programming skills to build and test ideas rapidly.

The latest expansion comes with several upgrades. A new debugging feature allows users to test and correct app workflows step-by-step within the visual editor, maintaining the no-code approach. Google has also improved Opal’s performance by reducing generation time and allowing simultaneous execution of multiple workflow steps for more complex tasks.

This global rollout aligns with Google’s continuing focus on making AI development accessible to both technical and non-technical users. Through initiatives like Opal, Google aims to enable creators and professionals to turn written ideas into functioning applications without traditional coding.

Global Access to No-Code Tools

With its presence now in countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Colombia, Argentina, and Pakistan, Opal joins a growing category of no-code AI platforms from companies such as Canva, Figma, and Replit. These platforms are reshaping how individuals interact with technology by transforming simple text instructions into usable digital tools.

Google views Opal as an ongoing experiment within its Labs division, one that could redefine how people design and deploy applications in the future. The tool reflects the company’s intent to make app creation as intuitive as a conversation with AI.