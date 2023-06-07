Google releases Smart Compose feature for AI replies in Chat. How does it work?

Google Chat, a communication platform touted as an alternative to Slack, has announced the launch of the Smart Compose function for its web version, which provides users with personalised text recommendations in real-time. The tool, which was first offered in Gmail and Google Docs, uses artificial intelligence to allow users to easily insert relevant phrases and words with a single tap, making writing easier. If you're a Google Workspace customer, Chat is free for you. (ALSO READ: How to experience the latest iOS 17 features on iPhone for free?)

The Smart Compose feature for Google Chat on Web will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian.(Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash)

"Many rely on Chat for their immediate communication needs while juggling competing priorities. This feature helps you compose messages faster and easier, saving time and effort," Google said in a blog post.

Five things about Smart Compose

1. The feature leverages machine learning to give personalised suggestions enabling you to write faster. However, it is quite different to the recently introduced Magic Compose beta that uses AI to give complete message replies, while this feature only suggests short phrases to complete sentences.

2. The Smart Compose feature in Google Chat on web comes in addition to already existing smart reply, an assistive tool that suggests short replies to messages.

3. The feature will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian.

4. It is made available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts

5. The AI tool will release starting on June 26, with a full rollout being completed 15 days later.

How to work with Smart Compose in Google Chat?

1. This feature will be switched on by default.

2. If users want to disable it,

(I) Go to Chat settings.

(II) Uncheck “Enable predictive suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop” present under smart compose.

3. When enabled, it will show suggestion and if you like, press the “tab” key on your keyboard to accept it.

4. The Smart Compose feature has no separate control for admin.

How to use Smart Compose in Chat for Gmail?

1. On your desktop, go to Gmail.

2. Here click on Settings and then See all settings.

3. Click Chat and Meet and then Manage chat settings.

4. Here under “Smart Compose,” tick the box next to "Enable predictive writing suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop.”