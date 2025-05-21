Google Gemini getting these 8 big upgrades: Agent mode, Gems and more

At Google I/O 2025, the tech giant unveiled a host of significant upgrades to its Gemini AI assistant, marking a pivotal shift towards a more proactive, personalised, and multimodal user experience. These enhancements are set to redefine how users interact with AI across various Google platforms. Here are eight upgrades that underscore Google's commitment to evolving Gemini into a more intelligent, personalised, and integrated assistant, poised to transform user interactions across its ecosystem. These enhancements are set to redefine how users interact with AI across various Google platforms. (Google)

1. Agent Mode: Your Personal AI Taskmaster

Gemini's new Agent Mode empowers users to delegate complex tasks, such as planning events or managing schedules, allowing the AI to operate autonomously. This feature signifies a move beyond reactive assistance, positioning Gemini as a proactive partner in daily activities.

2. Gemini Live: Real-Time Multimodal Interactions

Gemini Live introduces the ability to engage in dynamic conversations using voice, camera, and screen-sharing capabilities. Users can now share their screen or camera feed, enabling Gemini to provide contextual assistance, such as recipe suggestions based on visible ingredients or on-screen content analysis.

3. Deep Research: Enhanced Information Synthesis

The Deep Research feature has been upgraded to assist users in conducting comprehensive web-based research. By leveraging the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model, it can now plan, search, and analyse information more effectively, delivering detailed multi-page reports.

4. Personalisation: Tailored Responses Based on User Data

Gemini now offers personalised responses by integrating with users' Google apps and services. For instance, it can provide restaurant recommendations based on previous searches or suggest travel destinations aligned with past interests, enhancing the relevance of its assistance.

5. Connected Apps: Seamless Integration Across Google Services

The assistant's capabilities have expanded to include deeper integration with Google apps like Calendar, Tasks, and Photos. This allows users to execute complex, multi-step commands, such as planning a trip itinerary by analysing photos and scheduling events accordingly.

6. Gems: Customisable AI Personas

Gems enable users to create custom AI personas tailored to specific tasks or interests. Whether it's a language tutor or a fitness coach, users can design and interact with these specialised assistants to suit their unique needs.

7. AI Mode in Search: Conversational Search Experience

The new AI Mode transforms Google Search into a more conversational experience, providing chatbot-like interactions. This feature aims to deliver more intuitive and interactive search results, enhancing user engagement.

8. Project Mariner: Advanced Autonomous AI Agents

Project Mariner, developed by DeepMind, introduces experimental AI agents capable of understanding and operating across various web elements. This advancement paves the way for Gemini to perform complex, multi-step tasks within a user's browser, marking a significant leap in autonomous AI functionality.