Google gets smart search capabilities: Know about 5 must-try AI search features
Google introduces new AI features for Search, such as AI Mode, Live capabilities, agentic capabilities, and more.
This year’s Google I/O was big on AI announcements, from new Gemini AI models, text-to-video tools, to new AI features across apps and services. Google has significantly upgraded itself in the space of AI, giving tough competition to other tech giants, including OpenAI and Microsoft. With major AI integration to Google services, the company has upgraded the Google Search capabilities, giving stiff competition to OpenAI’s hyped ChatGPT Search platform. At the event, Google announced some new AI-powered features which make web search smarter, interactive, and personalised for users. Therefore, if you rely on Google Search for smaller queries, shopping, to deep research, know how these new features make search interaction seamless.
Google Search's 5 new AI features
- AI Mode with personal context: Google has started to roll out the new AI Mode in Search, which has a dedicated interface for an interactive web search experience. This new Search feature comes with advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities, enabling users to conduct deep research and ask follow-up questions. Furthermore, the AI Mode will also gain personal context from Gmail, search history, and more to provide tailored responses.
- Live capabilities: In Search, Google is bringing Project Astra’s live capabilities, where users can take advantage of Gemini Live to resolve queries. It analyses what you're seeing in real-time using the smartphone’s camera, provides a more human-like response, tailored suggestions, and more. This feature will also provide users with links to related websites, videos, and more for a greater search experience.
- AI Mode shopping experience: The AI Mode with the new shopping experience feature has gained much popularity among people. This will enable users to browse products seamlessly in Search and narrow down options for liked products. For those who prefer online shopping for clothing, Google brings a new real-time try-on feature, where users can see how a use a full length photo to try particular piece of clothing looks virtually.
- AI Overviews expansion and Gemini 2.5 series: AI Overviews has already been in Search for over a year now, bringing a summarised version of users’ search queries. Now, AI Overviews is expanded to over 200 countries in more than 40 languages. Google has also integrated a custom version of Gemini 2.5 to AI Overviews and AI Mode to enhance the Search experience.
- Agentic capabilities: Finally, Google is bringing Agentic capabilities to Search, which will perform tasks on the user’s behalf. In simpler terms, Search in AI Mode will now be able to interact with the platforms, fill out forms, compare options for tickets, reservations, and much more. These agentic capabilities will help users save time by automating tedious and time-consuming tasks. During initial rollout, this feature will manage event tickets, restaurant reservations and local appointments.
