Google Home App gets major updates: Nest Cam PiP, Gemini controls and more

Google has quietly dropped a big update to its Home app, packed with new features designed to make your smart home setup more intelligent, responsive and customisable. These features are currently available through Public Preview, which gives users early access to experimental tools before they roll out widely. The latest Google Home App update brings both convenience and AI-powered intelligence to the forefront.(Unsplash)

If you enrol, you not only get first dibs on these features but also a chance to share feedback and help Google fine-tune them.

Nest Cam picture-in-picture lands on Google TV

One of the most exciting additions is support for picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for Nest Cams on Google TV. You can now monitor your camera feed in a small window while watching content. This feature is especially great for parents to keep an eye on the front door or baby monitor without interrupting your binge-watch.

Gemini AI expands its smart home reach

Google Gemini AI is becoming the brain behind your smart home. With the latest Google Home update, you can control devices and search through camera clip history by typing your commands in the Gemini app. You could also consider this a more intelligent version of Google Assistant, although voice support for these actions hasn’t rolled out yet.

Automations made simpler and smarter

Setting up home automations is now more intuitive. The new tools allow for presence-based automations using your phone’s location or Soli sensors in devices like the Nest Thermostat and Nest Hub. Plus, you can now set up routines with fewer steps and more conditions.

Customise with Favourites and new widgets

Your Favourites tab is now more flexible with the latest update. You can pin tiles like indoor temperature, a master switch to control all lights and Wi-Fi settings. That’s not it! You can also create separate Favourites for other devices like tablets and smartwatches.

Nest Protect finally comes to the Home app

Say goodbye to the standalone Nest app! Nest Protect smoke and CO alerts can now be monitored directly in the Google Home app. You’ll get real-time safety alerts, heads-up notifications and the ability to silence alarms on the go.

More power to Matter-enabled smart locks

This latest update also improves support for Matter-enabled smart locks that let you manage guests, update passcodes and receive security notifications, all in one place.

Web controls get more useful

You can now do so much more with Google Home on the web than just turning off the lights. You can now adjust temperatures, control lighting and unlock doors from your browser! Isn’t it convenient when your phone isn’t around?

If you're eager to explore these features before everyone else, you may enrol in Google Home’s Public Preview. Not to mention, it's not just about getting early access! Your feedback could help shape the future of Google’s smart home ecosystem.