Google is bringing ads to AI Overviews in India later this year: What it means for users

Last year, Google introduced a new AI-powered feature called “AI Overviews” to Search. The feature is widely used to get summarised information of users’ search queries with relevant sources, making the entire web-search process quick and seamless. Now, the Mountain View giant has announced that it's bringing ads to AI Overviews in India to monetise its AI innovations. The company made this announcement at the Google Marketing Live (GML) event in India, during which it announced several new ad-based tools for businesses. Know how ads in AI Overviews can change user experience and how they will pop up in the search interface. AI Overviews will start to display ads for relevant search queries with clickable purchase links.(REUTERS)

Ads to AI Overviews

Google has confirmed to bring ads to AI Overviews in India later this year. The company shared an outline for displaying ads for both mobile and desktop. Well, this is not surprising news, since US Search users already get ads in AI Overviews. It was first rolled out to mobile devices in October 2024, and later it came to desktops.

Now, Google is expanding the ad feature on AI Overviews to India. Reportedly, the ads will be displayed for relevant search queries. Google will also label these ads as “Sponsored” within AI Overviews responses. These ads may also include titles, service/ product descriptions, and a clickable purchase link to bring users to the landing page. As of now, the company has not provided any timeline for when the ads will start to appear, but it may happen before the end of 2025. It is reported that bringing ads will allow Google to monetise its AI offering for its upcoming products and services.

Apart from bringing ads to AI Overviews, Google also announced new AI-powered agentic features for Google Ads and Analytics. Dan Taylor, vice president for Global Ads at Google, said, “These agentic tools can learn from advertising inputs, including datasets, landing pages, assets, and real-time campaign performance, to take the guesswork out of achieving business goals.” Therefore, businesses and instantly identify what's working, what's not, and why with automated Insights.

