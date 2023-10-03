Google launches Chromebook Plus laptops. Check price, availability and features

Google on Tuesday introduced a new category of its Chromebook laptops and is calling it Chromebook Plus. These devices are ‘perfect’ for teachers and staff, the tech giant said on its official blog, adding that the first laptops available under this category are the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip, Acer Chromebook Plus 514 and Acer Chromebook Plus 515.

The new Chromebook Plus laptops (Image courtesy: Google)

Additionally, existing Chromebooks that meet performance requirements of Chromebook Plus, will receive some enhanced features of the latter device, the company stated.

Availability and price

In the United States, these can be purchased from major retailers (Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart) starting October 8. In Canada and Europe, on the other hand, the sales will commence a day later.

In the US, these are priced at $399 (approx. ₹33,000).

Features

(1.) In Chromebook Plus, Google has given twice the storage as compared to the regular models. The battery, on the other hand, lasts up to 10 hours.

(2.) These laptops sync your files to the local File Manager. This, in turn, ensures that your Google Docs, Sheets and Slides are always accessible, even when there is no WiFi connectivity.

(3.) It comes with AI-powered features such as Magic Eraser (to remove background distractions from photos), Photoshop (to create standout designs, images and social content) and more.

(4.) You get to make ‘crystal clear’ video calls with a 1080p webcam. Also, Chromebook Plus gets a full HD+ IPS 1080 display to capture vibrant details.

