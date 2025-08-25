Google Maps leak: Dating app reveals home addresses of 33,000 women online

A major data breach at dating-advice app Tea has put over 33,000 women in danger after their personal details were leaked online. The Tea data breach exposed thousands of women’s details online, sparking lawsuits and raising serious safety concerns.(Pexels)

The exposed data was used to create disturbing maps and online games that harassed women across the United States. According to a BBC report, the information appeared on Google Maps with thousands of pins marking users’ addresses. Google later removed the maps, saying they violated its harassment policies, but the leak had already spread across apps, websites and social media platforms.

In one extreme case, researchers discovered a game based on the breach where players rated women’s selfies and ranked them by attractiveness. Mentions of Tea also spiked on forums like 4Chan, which saw more than 12,000 posts about the app within three weeks.

The fallout has now reached court. More than 10 women have filed a class-action lawsuit against Tea’s parent company, accusing it of negligence and putting them at risk. This is not the first controversy for the app.

Previous reports claimed Tea tried to infiltrate Facebook groups for promotion and even impersonated women to track men’s behaviour.

The incident has intensified criticism of Tea’s practices and lack of accountability. For many, the breach underscores the dangers women face when their personal information is mishandled. What began as a dating-advice platform has turned into a cautionary example of poor online safety standards and the urgent need for stronger data protection.