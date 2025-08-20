Google Pixel 10 5G mobile: 5 most important details you need to know ahead of launch

Ahead of the Pixel 10 series launch soon, several details have already leaked about the devices, including the specifications, camera details, and more. Now, here are the five most important details that you should know about the upcoming Pixel 10 series devices ahead of launch. Read on. Google Pixel 10 series will feature four models.(Google)

1. Four Pixel 10 series mobiles coming

There are going to be four mainline Pixel 10 series devices, including the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

2. The vanilla Pixel 10 could gain an additional camera

That’s a big upgrade, or downgrade, depending on how you see it. The Pixel 10 vanilla model is expected to gain an additional sensor, and reports have said this is going to be a 5x telephoto lens. However, with this addition, Google may reduce the main sensor size, and it will not be as large as the Pixel 9, reports say. In fact, it could be the same sensor as the Pixel 9a, which is much smaller than the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro. So, perspectives may differ. You might prefer more versatility in a smartphone, and the Pixel 10 does bring that. However, the sensor size itself would decrease.

3. Pixel 10 series continues to offer that unique aesthetic

The Google Pixel 9 series last year switched to a flat side and a floating camera visor look, which made a striking impression. It looks unlike anything else on the market currently, and the Pixel 10 is going to offer more of that, building on the legacy of the Pixel 9 series. Many have widely considered the Pixel 9 series to be one of the best-looking smartphones, and the Pixel 10 could follow in those footsteps.

4. Pixel 10 series is going to offer the Tensor G5 chipset

The Tensor G5 is Google’s fifth-generation chipset. Unlike the Tensor G4, which was made by Samsung, this one is going to be made by TSMC, and it will be based on a 3nm architecture instead of a 4nm architecture. This could result in efficiency and performance gains.

5. Google Pixel 10 series is expected to offer something called Pixel Snap Charging

We have seen this mentioned in leaks, wherein a Pixel Snap Charger has been referenced. Reports suggest this could be Google’s way of introducing something like MagSafe, allowing for magnetic wireless charging for the Pixel devices. It remains to be seen how the accessory ecosystem for this would be and how Google differentiates it compared to Apple’s MagSafe technology.