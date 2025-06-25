Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 3 major upgrades to expect this year

The Google Pixel 10 series launch is expected to take place in August 2025. As last year, Google will announce four new models under the flagship series: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Over the past few months, we have been hearing several leaks and rumours surrounding the foldable, giving us hope for a greater upgrade. Earlier, we came across a Pixel 10 Pro Fold render, giving us a glimpse into the design, and now we may also know about its durability features. But, is it worth the upgrade over last year’s Pixel 9 Pro model?. Well, we have found 3 major upgrades coming to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which may make the smartphone a worthy upgrade. Here are the 3 rumoured upgrades slated for the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold model.(Google)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 3 upgrades to expect

Design and durability: This year, Google is not expected to bring a major design change over the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as per the leaked renders. Therefore, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may retain a similar design, but with a few enhancements. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to get a new hinge, which is slimmer and more sturdy. This will likely reduce the smartphone's thickness and make it more comfortable to hold. Additionally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will get an upgrade from an IPX8 rating to an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Performance: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was launched with a Tensor G4 chip, which is manufactured by Samsung, fabricated with a 4nm process. However, the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, which is likely built with the TSMC 3nm process. Therefore, the new foldable could bring improved performance and better efficiency. Furthermore, the smartphone will run on Android 16 out of the box.

Camera: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP Quad PD main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to come with an upgraded 50MP main camera with a Samsung GN8 sensor. However, the ultrawide camera and the telephoto lens are expected to remain the same.

Now, we will have to wait until the official launch in August to confirm what the new generation of Google foldable will look like.