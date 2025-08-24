Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Which one is slimmer, faster and made for you?

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has just been launched globally, making it Google’s most ambitious entry yet into the foldable smartphone market. With a slimmer design than its predecessor, the new Tensor G5 chip, and durability improvements including full IP68 water resistance, it is aimed squarely at consumers who want premium foldables with added resilience. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has already impressed as the slimmest and fastest Galaxy Fold to date. Together, they represent the two most important foldable launches of 2025, raising the all-important question: which one is slimmer, faster and ultimately the better choice for you? Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold recently made its debut as the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival in India.

Slimmer Design: Samsung Takes the Edge

When it comes to portability, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the undisputed leader. At just 8.9 mm when folded and 4.2 mm unfolded, and weighing only 215 g, it is the slimmest and lightest foldable currently on the market.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold measures 10.8 mm closed and 5.2 mm unfolded, with a weight of 258 g. While still a sleek design, it doesn’t beat Samsung on slimness or portability.

Performance: Speed Versus AI Power

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, giving it a significant edge in benchmark performance. Multi-core scores and gaming tests show it to be around 40% faster than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, powered by the Tensor G5 chip and paired with 16 GB RAM, is not the fastest processor, but it focuses on AI-driven features such as Magic Cue, Camera Coach, and Gemini-powered real-time translation. Importantly, it is the first foldable with full IP68 water and dust resistance, making it one of the most durable foldables ever made.

Battery Life and Display

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold wins on battery endurance, thanks to a 5,015 mAh cell compared to the 4,400 mAh unit in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In daily use, the Pixel Fold comfortably delivers 30 hours, whereas Samsung averages around 24 hours.

In terms of display, both offer 8-inch OLED/AMOLED foldable panels with ultra-thin glass and high brightness. The Z Fold 7 edges ahead with a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display, compared to the Pixel Fold’s 6.4-inch OLED cover panel.

Price in India

In India, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced at ₹1,72,999, positioning it slightly below the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at ₹1,74,999 for the base variant. This modest price edge may influence buyers seeking cutting-edge AI features at a marginally lower premium.

Which One Is Made for You?

If your top priorities are slimness, speed and cutting-edge design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the foldable for you. However, if you prefer better durability, AI enhancements, and a larger battery for longer usage, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will feel more future-ready.

Ultimately, it comes down to form versus function, Samsung delivers finesse and raw performance, while Google offers resilience and intelligence.