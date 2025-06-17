Google Pixel 10 Pro wishlist: Here’s what I want after living with the Pixel 9 Pro

I've been using the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL almost since its launch, and that means it's going to be one full year by the time August rolls in, the month when the Pixel 10 series is also expected. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's current top-end flagship.(Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

All this time, I've found several little things that, while they may not get in the way of the overall premium experience that the Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers, do stop it from being truly great. Don't get me wrong, it's one of the finest Android devices I have used in the last half a decade and certainly the most refined Pixel yet, but there are still some minor shortcomings that Google could potentially address with the Pixel 10.

Having said that, I've noted all of them to treat as a wish list, if you will, of things Google should improve with the Pixel 10 series. Read on.

Better cinematic (blur) mode

Google offers the ability to blur video; it is essentially their cinematic mode, like the iPhone's. However, it's just not that great. The edge detection isn't as good as the iPhone's, the video is actually limited to Full HD, and you can't even toggle the front-facing camera if you want to use that mode.

I've used cinematic mode on the iPhone and found how useful it can be, especially when you're not carrying a professional camera around. So, a better cinematic mode is one of those things that Google should definitely improve, as it is something that a lot of content creators use daily.

Better durability

In hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro feel like a tank. They are some of the most premium-feeling Android phones out there, if not the most premium. The design certainly stands out; it is a refreshing look. However, there is a minor nitpick that I'd like to make because it might not affect everyone, but it certainly affects me or anyone else who doesn't like scratches or wear and tear on their devices.

So, I have had a case and screen guard on my Pixel 9 Pro XL since day one, but despite that, there are minor nicks on the back as well as the side aluminium rail. This is due to the dust particles that get trapped between the phone case and the phone itself. Dust particles have actually caused minor marks on my black obsidian Pixel 9 Pro XL. While I have yet to notice something like this on any iPhone, the back finish seems to be different between the iPhone's matte glass and the Pixel's back glass.

The Pixel's glass is a lot softer, and that's what I think is contributing to these minor specks of dust making permanent marks on the back. The same goes for the polished aluminium sides; they, too, have some nicks here and there. I think this can be solved by, potentially, a more durable matte finish, or perhaps Google switching to titanium or stainless steel, which would actually fit with the price tag that Google is now commanding.

Faster image processing

Well, as good and reliable as the Pixel camera is when you click photos, it's not the quickest experience. The shutter speed is quite quick, but as soon as you toggle on the 50-megapixel mode, especially in RAW, it takes forever to process the images. So, while you are out and about shooting images, it will cause a delay. This has to do with the Tensor G4 chipset, which definitely isn't as powerful as the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Elite or even the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This should be addressed because Google is rumoured to be switching to TSMC's chip for the Pixel's Tensor G5, so we might get improvements in this regard.

Faster charging

Pixel phones have large batteries these days, up to 4700 mAh and all the way upwards of 5000 mAh, and with the maximum charging being limited to less than 40W, the charging isn't the fastest. It can take a lot of time to charge, especially compared to its Chinese counterparts like the OnePlus 13. So, at least Google should bring in 50W wired charging or at least 65W fast charging. This will reduce the charging time a lot.

The little things

Other minor improvements that Google could make include the front bezel. On the Pixel 9 models, it is quite thin and symmetrical, but making it even more so would create an even more premium experience, just like the iPhone 16 series, especially the 16 Pro models.

Another thing that Google could improve is the power button placement. It is located below the volume buttons, whereas it should be above them, as that is the natural resting position. Right now, I have to perform weird hand gymnastics to reach the power button, especially considering how large the Pixel 9 Pro XL is, despite my hands being a decent size.