Google Pixel 10 tipped to launch on August 20 with gimbal-level stabilisation

Google’s next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 10 series, are reportedly set to launch on 20 August at the company’s next Made by Google event. As anticipation builds, fresh leaks have surfaced suggesting a significant boost in video stabilisation, alongside new camera capabilities. Pixel 10 range is expected to debut with Google’s upcoming Tensor G5 chipset.(Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

Gimbal-Level Stabilisation Coming to Pixel 10

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 lineup, which is expected to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, will introduce “heavily upgraded image stabilisation” designed to deliver performance on par with physical gimbals.

While previous Pixel models already offered effective stabilisation, this new upgrade aims to offer smoother, shake-free videos, rivalling dedicated camera hardware. Google is reportedly planning to market this enhancement as an ‘Action mode’, similar to what Apple introduced in recent iPhones.

This would likely involve fusing footage from the primary and ultrawide sensors in real time to reduce motion blur and jitters. If accurate, this feature could make the Pixel 10 a compelling choice for vloggers, travellers, and content creators who record on the move.

Expected Specs and Availability

The Pixel 10 range is expected to debut with Google’s upcoming Tensor G5 chipset, offering further AI and camera enhancements. The report also claims the smartphones will be available for pre-order on launch day (20 August), with general availability starting from 28 August.

While Google has not officially confirmed the event date, the August timeline would continue the company’s recent tradition of late-summer hardware launches.

If these reports hold true, the Pixel 10 series could mark a significant leap forward in mobile videography, positioning itself as a top choice for users seeking flagship-level camera performance, particularly in the area of stabilised, high-quality video capture.