Google's new Pixel 8 series smartphones have car crash detection, photo unblur

Google on Wednesday announced the Pixel 8 smartphones lineup at its annual ‘Made By Google’ event. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are powered by the new Google Tensor G3, these phones have even better cameras and more AI capabilities. Thanks to Google's integration with AI, the smartphone has features like astro-photography, which means it is the first phone to ‘truly see in the dark’. Pixel 8 has other features including Photo Unblur and car crash detection feature to name a few. Besides this, it has a new temperature sensor for you to conveniently check temps while cooking, warming bottles, and more. Google said that the new Pixel 8 runs more than two times as many machine learning models on-device as compared to the Google Tensor on Pixel 6 series, with the AI enhancing every aspect of the user experience. The Pixel 8 smartphone starts at $699 and Pixel 8 Pro at $999. They will be available from October 12.

