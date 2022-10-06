Google's first Pixel Watch has ECG app, emergency SOS feature

Google on Thursday unveiled its first smartwatch at the 'Made By Google' event in New York City. The Pixel Watch Bluetooth/Wi-Fi variant comes at $349 (around ₹28,600) as per US price while the LTE+Bluetooth/Wi-Fi variant will cost $399 (around ₹32,700).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company's first smartwatch is now available for pre-booking from today. The smartwatch body casing comes with black, silver and gold colour options, the technology giant announced.

While launching the Pixel Watch, Google said that “Google Pixel Watch’s band system attaches internally like a camera lens to a camera body, instead of the prominent external lugs of other watches.” The company says the users can just twist and click to swap between a variety of available bands and transform look easily.

Announcing the launch, Isabelle Olsson, the hardware design lead for Google emphasised that "Google Pixel Watch is designed to be worn every day, with hardware and software that look and feel great no matter what."

The watch comes in smooth, rounded surfaces so that it feels easier on the wrist. It flaunts thousands of combinations between watch faces and bands including giving options of switching between analog and digital look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is inspired by the continuous surface of water droplet and the doomed design of smartwatch makes the bezel disappear, so it does not comes in the way of shirt and sleeve, Olsson added.

The company said that it has focused a lot on environment friendly manufacturing. “Company-wide, we are working toward net zero emissions across all of our operations and value chain by 2030 — including consumer hardware,” it mentioned informing that Google Pixel Watch housing is made with 80% recycled stainless steel.

The watch comes with ECG app to monitor heart rhythm for AFib (Atrial fibrillation) symptoms.

The smartwatch is compatible with various apps including Spotify, Calm, Adidas running, Strava as it runs on WearOS by Google.

It is embedded with Emergency SOS and also gives “turn-by-turn directions” through Google Maps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three months of YouTube Music premium and six months of Fitbit premium is bundled with the watch.

Fitbit Premium includes 1000+ workouts from HIIT to yoga and 400+pieces of mindfulness content like guided breathing, sleep stories, and relaxing sounds.

With Google Pixel watch, users will be able to get personalized Wellness Report and Health Metrics Dashboard stating crucial wellness metrics like heart rate variability, breathing rate, and resting heart rate.

Powered by Fitbit app, users can also get sleep score and monitor their sleep.

The company said that by 2023 it will also have fall detection feature similar to Apple smartwatches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON