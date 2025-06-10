Google rolls out ‘Pixel VIPs’ feature to boost key contacts on Pixel phones

Google has introduced a new feature called "Pixel VIPs" to select Pixel devices via a Play Store update. This update appeared unexpectedly on Google Pixel phones on Sunday evening, which has sparked interest among users. The Pixel VIPs service aims to help users maintain closer connections with important contacts by providing easy access and special notifications. Google has introduced Pixel VIPs feature to enhance contact management and notifications for select Pixel users via the Play Store.

Pixel VIPs: New Widget for Key Contacts

The Pixel VIPs icon is similar to the Google Contacts design, but replaces the usual head with a blue heart, which highlights its focus on key relationships. The update adds a widget similar to the existing Favourite contacts widget in Google Contacts. This widget displays selected contacts marked with a VIP heart icon. One of the notable features allows these VIP contacts to bypass the phone’s Do Not Disturb mode, which ensures users do not miss important calls or messages from them.

Also read: Microsoft CEO says OpenAI alliance changing but remains strong

How to Use

Users can tap on the widget or open Contacts to access a full-screen feed dedicated to their VIP contacts. This feed shows profile pictures and offers quick options to call, message, or use WhatsApp. The interface includes reminders for upcoming birthdays. It also tracks the last connection by displaying the most recent call and message exchanged with each VIP contact.

Also read: Google pauses 'Ask Photos' AI Feature to address performance issues

Furthermore, the Location updates section provides a map showing the real-time location of VIP contacts, along with local weather and time details. Users can create one-off notes within the app using a card-style interface similar to Google Keep. In addition, there is also a "Things to do together" section that offers activity suggestions based on the user’s preferences.

Also read: Adobe launches the Photoshop Beta app for Android smartphones: Everything you need to know

According to a 9to5Google report, this feature initially appeared during development under the name “besties” in the Google Contacts app in July 2024, before it was renamed “VIPs.” Pixel VIPs is not a standalone app but a background service integrated into Pixel devices running Android 15 with the May 2025 security patch. Currently, the feature does not appear on devices running the Android 16 QPR1 Beta, suggesting that some functionality relies on server-side activation. As of now, the update has installed silently, with the full experience yet to be fully activated on user devices.