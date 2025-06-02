Google sends pre-launch invites for Pixel 10 series- Launch date and all details

Google Pixel 10 series could make an early debut this year, and the Mountain View-based tech giant is sending early invites for an exclusive pre-launch experience. Previously, the Pixel phones were announced in October. However, the timeline crashed with Apple’s September launch of the new generation iPhone. Therefore, in 2024, the Google Pixel 9 series was launched in August, gaining much traction and popularity. Now, the upcoming Pixel 10 series is expected to make an early debut with Google calling superfans to the Pixel Penthouse for an exclusive experience. Therefore, if you are planning for a flagship upgrade, then you may want to wait for the new generation Pixel models. Google could launch the Pixel 10 series early this year. Details here(Google)

Google Pixel 10 series launch timeline

Google is reportedly sending invites to 25 lucky Superfans for an exclusive pre-launch event to experience the new Pixel lineup. This event is taking place on June 27, 2025, in London, enabling fans to experience the latest features and upgrades to Android 16 as well as the Pixel 10 series models. It is suggested that the event will last for 90 minutes, followed by a Q&A session.

However, to become among those 25 Superfans, invitees have to answer a few questions by Google, such as “What is your favourite Pixel feature and why?”, “What does being a Pixel Superfan mean to you?”, “When purchasing a Pixel, what information or offers do you look for?”, and more. The 25 lucky winners will be announced on June 11, based on the responses. This revelation suggests that Google could launch the new Pixels late in June or in early July.

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect

The Google Pixel 10 series may include four models, as last year, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The smartphones will likely be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, which will likely be built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm node process. This year, the standard Pixel 10 model is expected to get a major camera upgrade with a new 11MP telephoto lens, whereas the Pro models could offer similar features.

With the new generation, we can also expect new AI upgrades and greater on-device integration to Pixel 10 models, which makes the series even more exciting. Therefore, the new generation model could launch with several upgrades early this year.