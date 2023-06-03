Google Slides gets AI-powered feature to create images with prompts: All you need to know

Google is rolling out a feature called ‘Help Me Visualize,’ which will allow users to create images with a prompt in Slides. Announced at Google's I/O event last month, the feature can be found on the side panel in Slides.

Google's 'Help Me Visualise' feature (Image courtesy: Google)

“We're making it easier to create unique & compelling visuals for presentations with Duet AI for #GoogleWorkspace! You can generate original visuals to convey your unique artistic visions, all from a simple prompt in #GoogleSlides. Sign up to try it now,” the tech giant tweeted on Friday.

Here is all you need to know about ‘Help Me Visualize’:

(1.) The feature is powered by Duet AI (artificial intelligence), which itself was introduced at I/O 2023.

(2.) On using the AI-powered tool, Google uses and stores the following data: prompts a person enters or selects, image styles a user selects, generated images, and user feedback on generated images.

(3.) After a prompt is entered, people get these different render styles to select from: Background, Clip Art, Flat Lay, Illustration, and Photography.

(4.) To use the AI-powered features, however, people must sign-up for Google Workspace Labs; to sign up, click here.

(5.) Also, ‘Help Me Visualize’ is being rolled out gradually and, therefore, may not be available immediately. Only desktop users can access it for now.

