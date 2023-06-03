Google Slides gets AI-powered feature to create images with prompts: All you need to know

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 03, 2023 03:16 PM IST

Google introduced the feature at the 2023 edition of its annual I/O event, which took place in May.

Google is rolling out a feature called ‘Help Me Visualize,’ which will allow users to create images with a prompt in Slides. Announced at Google's I/O event last month, the feature can be found on the side panel in Slides.

Google's 'Help Me Visualise' feature (Image courtesy: Google)

“We're making it easier to create unique & compelling visuals for presentations with Duet AI for #GoogleWorkspace! You can generate original visuals to convey your unique artistic visions, all from a simple prompt in #GoogleSlides. Sign up to try it now,” the tech giant tweeted on Friday.

Here is all you need to know about ‘Help Me Visualize’:

(1.) The feature is powered by Duet AI (artificial intelligence), which itself was introduced at I/O 2023.

(2.) On using the AI-powered tool, Google uses and stores the following data: prompts a person enters or selects, image styles a user selects, generated images, and user feedback on generated images.

(3.) After a prompt is entered, people get these different render styles to select from: Background, Clip Art, Flat Lay, Illustration, and Photography.

(4.) To use the AI-powered features, however, people must sign-up for Google Workspace Labs; to sign up, click here.

(5.) Also, ‘Help Me Visualize’ is being rolled out gradually and, therefore, may not be available immediately. Only desktop users can access it for now.

Topics
google artificial intelligence
