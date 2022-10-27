Google to end support of Chrome browser on these computers. Check details

Google has informed that it will end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in early 2023. A note posted on its official support page on Monday stated that Chrome 110 will be the last version to support these two older Microsoft Windows versions. Chrome 110 is tentatively slated for release on February 7th, 2023.

Google mentioned that this move is consistent with Microsoft's decision to discontinue support for Windows 7 Extended Support Update and Windows 8.1 Extended Support on January 10, 2023.

“We're ending support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for release on February 7th, 2023) is the last version of Chrome that will work on these versions of Windows,” Google support page read.

Even after version 110, Chrome will still function on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. However, according to the support page, they won't be eligible for any upcoming update versions.

The page states that "If you are currently on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, we recommend you move to a supported Windows version before that date to make sure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features.

Microsoft's announcement

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Windows 7 ESU (Extended Security Update) and Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023.

According to the company's FAQ page, computers running on Windows 8.1 will continue to function, but Microsoft will no longer provide technical assistance. Users using Windows 8.1 will be able to update to the new OS, but they won't receive any ESU, the Redmond-giant said.

"A computer running Windows 8.1 will be more vulnerable to malware and viruses if you keep using it without installing software updates. We advise switching to a newer version of Windows," Microsoft FAQ page stated.

