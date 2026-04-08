Google upgrades AI shopping experience in India: How Gemini, Search can help you save time and money

Google is upgrading its shopping experience in India. As a part of this change, the company has announced several new features that use artificial intelligence to make it easier for shoppers to find new products, compare them based on various criteria such as features, user ratings and prices and get the best deal for the products that they want to purchase.

Google is making AI Mode in Search more conversational.(Google)

What's more? Buyers don't need to learn special prompts or download separate apps to use these features. Instead, Google has integrated this new and upgraded experience into its existing services, that is, the Gemini app and Google Search. Google says that its new features are powered by Gemini models and build on top of its existing features like Google’s Shopping Graph and its Virtual Try-On tool.

Shopping on Gemini app gets easier and smarter

Google is upgrading the shopping experience in the Gemini app in India. The new shopping features in the Gemini app lets buyers go from brainstorming to browsing right within the app's chat window.

In addition to asking Gemini for a list of text-based suggestions, buyers can also ask the AI to get shoppable product listings, comparison tables, prices from across the web and places to buy in the Gemini app. This experience is available in English and Hindi and it uses Google's Shopping Graph tool to search for products across the internet.

For the unversed, Shopping Graph was first launched in 2021. It is a dynamic repository of product information that provides an up-to-date view of the products available on the internet. The product information is provided by brands, retailers and other content providers directly to Google.

Talk to shop in Google Search

Google is also making AI Mode in Search more conversational for shoppers in India. Google says that the AI Mode in Search now provides ‘intelligently organised responses’ that include images and other details. Buyers can also get a comparison table with a side-by-side view of other similar product recommendations including insights from reviews. This feature is aimed at making it easier for buyers to shop for products online.

Circle to Search gets more useful for shopping

{{^usCountry}} Lastly, Google has improved its existing Circle to Search feature on Google Pixel 10 and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series so that buyers can explore multiple objects in an image all at once. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lastly, Google has improved its existing Circle to Search feature on Google Pixel 10 and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series so that buyers can explore multiple objects in an image all at once. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All they need to do to use this upgraded experience is to tap, scribble or circle a product. "Say you see an outfit you love on social media and you want to replicate the vibe. You can search for every piece — from tops to footwear and everything in between - all at once," Google wrote in a blog post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All they need to do to use this upgraded experience is to tap, scribble or circle a product. "Say you see an outfit you love on social media and you want to replicate the vibe. You can search for every piece — from tops to footwear and everything in between - all at once," Google wrote in a blog post. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Ganjoo ...Read More Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read Less

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