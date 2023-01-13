Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Google warns India antitrust ruling will hike costs for app developers

technology
Published on Jan 13, 2023 09:56 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined Google ₹1,337.76 cr for exploiting its dominant position in Android, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

Google (Reuters)
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday that India's new antitrust order to change how the company markets its Android platform will drive up costs for app developers, equipment makers, and consequently, consumers.

ALSO READ: Google to move Supreme Court over anti-trust ruling, 1,337.76 cr fine: Report

Google licenses its Android system to smartphone makers, but critics say that its imposition of restrictions, such as the mandatory pre-installation of its own apps, is anti-competitive. The company argues that such agreements help keep Android free.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Google warned in a Supreme Court challenge to the order that Android ecosystem's growth in India was on the brink of stalling due to the order. Android powers 97% of the country's smartphones.

Topics
google android operating system
