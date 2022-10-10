Google's first foldable smartphone launch expected by early 2023: Report

Just a few days ago, Google held an event called Made by Google to announce the Pixel Watch, the company's first wristwatch, and the flagship Pixel 7 series of smartphones. At this occasion, the company also unveiled the Pixel tablet, which will go on sale in 2023. Some fans of Google's Pixel phones hoped the company would disclose something about its first foldable device. Sadly, the brand made no remarks about this.

But now, according to a report from the Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan, the Pixel foldable will be released in the first quarter of 2023.

The official marketing name of the Pixel Foldable smartphone has not been revealed yet. It can be dubbed Pixel Notepad, claims a report that first appeared this year.

Ross Young, an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has stated that panel shipments will start in January.

The probable specs of the Google Pixel Notepad

The Pixel Notepad (codenamed Pipit) will likely be similar to the Oppo Find N foldable phone, albeit with a smaller form factor. It might have an Sony IMX787 64MP primary camera, Sony IMX386 12MP ultra-wide lens, and Samsung S5K3J1 10.8MP telephoto lens.

It can have a 10.8MP (S5K3J1) camera for selfies. It might contain an 8MP (Sony IMX355) camera. The Tensor chipset, according to the claim, will be foldable on the Pixel. No information has been made public regarding whether it will use the latest Tensor G2 found in the Pixel 7 series or the Tensor chip from last year. Though, it is anticipated that the tablet will have Android 13. Additionally, it is rumoured that the smartphone will include 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

