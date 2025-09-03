GTA 6 countdown begins: Rockstar re-confirms release date and teases new features

Rockstar Games has once again addressed speculation surrounding the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), confirming that the long-awaited title will officially arrive on May 26, 2026. The company issued a press release to restate the release date, refuting fresh rumours of another postponement that had circulated in recent weeks. Rockstar Games has once again put speculation to rest, confirming that GTA 6 will launch in May 2026.(Rockstar Games)

The confirmation follows a wave of online reports suggesting internal discussions at Rockstar may push the game further back. Earlier this month, Millie A, a gaming insider, hinted at a possible extension to the timeline. This sparked concerns among fans who were already aware of the shift from the originally rumoured 2025 launch window. With the new statement, Rockstar emphasised that the date revealed in the second official trailer earlier this year remains unchanged.

In the announcement, Rockstar acknowledged the high anticipation surrounding the project and expressed appreciation for players’ patience. The company noted that additional development time is necessary to deliver the expected quality, but assured players that the May 2026 target is firm.

The Press Note reads:

“Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are sorry this is later than expected, and we thank you for your support and patience as we work to finish the game. Our goal has always been to exceed expectations, and GTA VI is no exception. We look forward to sharing more soon.”

While discussions about delays have dominated headlines, players are equally drawn to the details of the upcoming game. GTA 6 introduces two main characters, Jason and Lucia, whose story draws inspiration from the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde. The narrative unfolds in Leonida, a fictional state based on Florida, with Vice City forming the centre of the map.

Rockstar has confirmed several features that are generating buzz across the gaming community:

Expanded map: The game world will be larger and more detailed than in previous titles, featuring multiple new areas and the potential return of Liberty City.

The game world will be larger and more detailed than in previous titles, featuring multiple new areas and the potential return of Liberty City. New mechanics: Systems such as a “love meter” to track character relationships and an in-game social media platform will add layers to the gameplay experience.

Systems such as a “love meter” to track character relationships and an in-game social media platform will add layers to the gameplay experience. Extended campaign: The story mode is expected to last around 75 hours, offering more than double the length of GTA 5’s campaign.

The story mode is expected to last around 75 hours, offering more than double the length of GTA 5’s campaign. Immersive setting: Players will navigate diverse environments within Leonida, with Vice City serving as the main hub for missions and exploration.

With the date now reaffirmed, fans can prepare for one of the most significant game launches of the next year, as GTA 6 moves closer to its long-awaited debut.

