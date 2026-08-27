Haier launches M70 Mini LED TV range in India, with five sizes, Mini LED displays and premium home theatre features

Haier has launched its new Mini LED M70 series in India, adding five new televisions to its lineup. The new range is aimed at buyers seeking a larger, more feature-rich home entertainment setup. It starts at ₹39,190, with the top-end model priced at ₹1,69,990. Here is everything you need to know about the new M70 series before deciding whether it belongs on your shortlist.

Haier M70 features and specifications

Mini LED technology and AI processing work together to deliver richer, clearer and more detailed visuals. (Haier)

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The Haier M70 series is available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes. Across the range, Haier pairs Mini LED technology with Micro Dimming, which analyses different areas of the image and adjusts brightness and contrast accordingly. The company says this is intended to produce deeper blacks and brighter highlights while retaining detail in darker scenes.

The picture processing does not stop there, as the M70 series also features Haier's AI Picture Quality engine. It analyses content in real time and uses features such as AI HDR Enhancer, AI Colour Boost, AI Motion and AI Noise Reduction to adjust the image. These are designed to improve HDR brightness, colour reproduction, motion clarity and visual noise, although their effectiveness will ultimately depend on how well the processing performs in practice.

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{{^usCountry}} For HDR content, the TVs support Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Haier says these formats are designed to improve dynamic range, contrast and detail across different scenes. The M70 series also offers up to 93% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which should enable it to reproduce a broader range of colours across movies, sports and other content. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For HDR content, the TVs support Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Haier says these formats are designed to improve dynamic range, contrast and detail across different scenes. The M70 series also offers up to 93% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which should enable it to reproduce a broader range of colours across movies, sports and other content. {{/usCountry}}

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The audio setup is another area where Haier has gone beyond the basic speaker configuration found on many TVs. The M70 series features a 50W 2.1-channel speaker system with an integrated subwoofer. The company says the setup is designed to deliver deeper bass while keeping dialogue and higher frequencies clear. Dolby Atmos and Total Sonics are also included to deliver a more immersive audio experience.

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For fast-moving content, the TV uses MEMC technology to insert extra frames, improving perceived motion clarity. Haier says this can reduce motion blur and make sports, action films and other fast-paced content look smoother.

Gaming is where the M70 series gets a specification that warrants closer scrutiny. Haier lists Gaming 120Hz (DLG), along with VRR and ALLM, but the DLG qualifier is important because it does not mean the TV has a native 120Hz panel.

DLG can make gameplay appear smoother without the display actually refreshing the entire screen at 120Hz, and it can also reduce image resolution during gaming. That makes the 120Hz gaming claim less straightforward than the number suggests.

For comparison, the TCL Q6C has a native 144Hz refresh rate, meaning its panel supports the higher refresh rate rather than relying on DLG to produce the effect. This distinction is particularly relevant for buyers choosing a TV specifically for console or PC gaming.

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The M70 series also features a dedicated Gaming Bar that puts gaming settings and performance information within easy reach. Users can check refresh rate information and adjust display settings without leaving their game, while features such as Shadow Enhancement and Crosshair Assist are designed to improve visibility and precision.

The smart TV experience is powered by Google TV, which offers personalised content recommendations and access to thousands of apps.

The M70 series also integrates Google Gemini for voice-based searches, answers and compatible smart-home controls. It supports hands-free voice commands as well as HaiCast, which lets users mirror content from compatible smartphones and other devices.

The M70 series also includes Bluetooth Speaker Mode. It lets the TV work as a wireless speaker, allowing users to stream music from their smartphones even with the display switched off.

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Under the hood, the TVs come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for apps, games and downloaded content. The range also features TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light technology, which Haier says reduces blue-light emissions during extended viewing while maintaining colour accuracy.

The M70 series rounds things off with a slim-bezel unibody design. Haier says the construction is intended to reduce visual distractions and give the TVs a more seamless appearance.

Haier M70 India price and availability

The Haier M70 series starts at ₹39,190 for the 43-inch model, with the 55-inch variant priced at ₹56,590. The 65-inch model is priced at ₹74,990, followed by the 75-inch version at ₹1,02,990. The largest 85-inch model costs ₹1,69,990. Haier says the M70 series is available through leading retail stores in India. All models include a three-year warranty.