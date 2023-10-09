Here are 10 Assassin's Creed Mirage features that can shape the franchise's future

In the ever-evolving world of video games, there have been only a few franchises that have left a profound mark on the Assassin's Creed industry. For over a decade, players have been transported to various historical eras, donning the hoods and hidden blades of skilled assassins in a battle against the enigmatic Templars.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, a nostalgic return to the roots with exciting New Features. (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

Yet, in recent years, the series has strayed from its roots, leaving many fans longing for a return to the core elements that have made Assassin's Creed an iconic name in gaming.

Here are the 10 best Assassin's Creed: Mirage features Ubisoft can walk back for their next title:

Back to Assassin's Creed Roots: Ubisoft successfully brought the series back to its core, focusing on the classic Assassin vs. Templar conflict. This should be the top priority for its future titles.

Embrace the Creed: The Assassin's Creed franchise was built on the concept of two mysterious orders battling across history. Future games should prioritize this core narrative element.

Playable Assassins: Assassin's Creed Mirage has brought back the experience of playing as a true Assassin. This trend allows players to immerse themselves in the role of an assassin.

Engage in Subtle Gameplay: While Assassin's Creed: Valhalla had elements of the franchise's core conflict, it lacked the essence of its plot due to its Viking setting. Future games should strive for a more traditional AC gameplay experience.

Bring Back Assassins as Main Characters: Mirage centered its story on the Creed and The Hidden Ones, returning actual Assassins to the forefront. Future titles should keep the Assassins as the main characters; this will ensure staying true to the series' identity.

Classic Assassinations: The older titles in the series featured classic assassinations, and Mirage continued this tradition. Future games should prioritize these stealthy, iconic missions.

Templar Influence: Mirage's plot revolves around ridding a city of Templar influence, falling back to earlier titles. This concept should be retained in future AC games to maintain the core conflict.

Engage Die Hard Fans: Ubisoft caters to the old fans and ensures that their recent updates and storybase will keep their fanbase engaged.

Maintain the Right Balance: While Mirage delivered a smaller-scale adventure, it didn't compromise on quality. Future games should maintain this balance between scale and content to avoid feeling held back by size.

Focus on the Main Story: Mirage's main story successfully puts the Creed and Assassins front and center. Ubisoft should ensure that the main story remains central and true to the franchise's roots in upcoming titles.

By bringing back these features from Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft can create a more authentic and satisfying Assassin's Creed experience for both new and longtime fans of the series.

