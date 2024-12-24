Hisense exchange carnival on Amazon: Get exchange benefits of up to 6,000 on Hisense TV

Upgrade your entertainment experience with the Hisense TV Exchange Carnival on Amazon. If you are looking to buy a brand-new TV but are not willing to shed much, then it's time to make the most of the ongoing Hisense exchange carnival that started on December 20th. This carnival is scheduled to go on until December 25th and so you can get yourself a new Hisense TV, that too with exchange benefits of up to ₹6,000. Hisense TV exchange carnival with up to ₹ 6,000 exchange benefits

Enjoy unbeatable deals on cutting-edge Hisense TVs, featuring advanced technologies like Dolby Vision, UHD resolution, and Android TV integration. Exchange your old TV and get an additional discount, making it easier than ever to bring home premium viewing at a fraction of the cost. With a variety of sizes and features to suit every need, Hisense TVs deliver stunning picture quality and immersive sound. Don’t miss this limited-time event to elevate your home entertainment while saving big. Explore the Hisense TV Exchange Carnival on Amazon today!

Along with the huge price cut, the exchange carnival also gives you no cost EMI options for up to 3 months.

Just in case you need to know what all Hisense TVs are available on this exchange benefits, here is a list of top 7 options for you:

1. Exchange benefits of up to ₹5650 off on Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 43E68N

Experience lifelike visuals and vibrant colour accuracy with the Hisense 43E68N QLED TV. The 4K Ultra HD resolution, combined with Quantum Dot technology, ensures a sharp and immersive viewing experience. Google TV integration offers seamless access to popular apps, movies, and games. Its Dolby Vision and HDR10+ features elevate your content with vivid brightness and contrast. Compact yet powerful, this 43-inch TV is perfect for modern living rooms or bedrooms, providing a cinematic experience in a stylish, space-saving design.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 43E68N

Feature Specification Display Size 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QLED with Quantum Dot Smart Features Google TV, Voice Search Audio Dolby Atmos, 20W Speakers Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Operating System Google TV OS Additional Features HDR10+, Dolby Vision

What are buyers saying?

Compact and feature-rich TV with fantastic picture quality.

Smooth performance and a great choice for small rooms. Highly recommended.

2. Exchange benefits of up to ₹5650 off on Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N

The Hisense 55E6N Smart LED TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for a crystal-clear viewing experience. Equipped with Google TV, it provides easy access to your favourite streaming platforms, games, and apps. The Dolby Vision and HDR10 technology ensure deeper contrasts and brighter highlights, while the powerful speakers deliver immersive audio. Its sleek and contemporary design makes it a perfect centrepiece for your living room. The Hisense 55E6N is designed for both entertainment enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N

Feature Specification Display Size 139 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology LED Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast Built-in Audio Dolby Atmos, 24W Speakers Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Operating System Google TV OS Additional Features Dolby Vision, HDR10

What are buyers saying?



Picture and sound quality are excellent for the price.

Google TV is a game-changer. Love the ease of use!

3. Exchange benefits of up to ₹4950 off on Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K

The Hisense 55E7K is a premium 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV that offers exceptional picture quality with Quantum Dot technology. Experience vibrant colours, deep contrasts, and crystal-clear visuals. Equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, it enhances every frame for an immersive viewing experience. The smart TV runs on a user-friendly platform, featuring built-in Alexa and Google Assistant for effortless control. With an ultraslim design and a bezel-less display, this TV is a perfect blend of style and functionality, elevating your home entertainment setup.



Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K

Feature Specification Display Size 139 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QLED with Quantum Dot Smart Features Google TV, Voice Control Audio Dolby Atmos, 24W Speakers Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Operating System Google TV OS Additional Features Dolby Vision, Bezel-less Design

What are buyers saying?

Stunning picture quality and immersive sound. Perfect for binge-watching or gaming!

Superb value for money. The Google TV interface is smooth and intuitive.

4. Exchange benefits of up to ₹2340 off on Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65Q7N

Immerse yourself in the ultimate cinematic experience with the Hisense 65Q7N QLED TV. Its massive 164 cm screen delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals powered by Quantum Dot technology for unparalleled colour precision. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ ensure breathtaking detail in every scene, while Dolby Atmos creates an immersive soundstage. With Google TV built-in, you can easily browse content, control smart devices, and enjoy voice-enabled convenience. Sleek and modern, the 65Q7N is designed to transform your living space into an entertainment hub.

Specifications of Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65Q7N

Feature Specification Display Size 164 cm (65 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QLED with Quantum Dot Smart Features Google TV, Voice Assistant Audio Dolby Atmos, 30W Speakers Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Operating System Google TV OS Additional Features Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Bezel-less Design

What are buyers saying?

Feels like having a personal theatre at home. Excellent performance.

Beautiful design, amazing clarity, and responsive interface!

5. Exchange benefits of up to ₹2340 on Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N

Compact yet powerful, the Hisense 32E43N LED TV offers vibrant HD visuals and smart features at an affordable price. Its HD Ready resolution provides crisp images, while Google TV integration ensures access to apps like YouTube, Netflix, and more. Dolby Audio enhances the sound for a rich listening experience. The lightweight and slim design make it perfect for small spaces such as bedrooms or guest rooms. If you’re looking for an entry-level smart TV with modern features, the Hisense 32E43N is an excellent choice.

Specifications of Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N

Feature Specification Display Size 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Display Technology LED Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast Built-in Audio Dolby Audio, 20W Speakers Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Operating System Google TV OS Additional Features Lightweight Design

What are buyers saying?

Perfect for a compact space. Great value for the price.

Simple to set up and use. Fantastic picture quality for HD content.

6. Exchange benefits of up to ₹2340 on Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 55U7K

The Hisense 55U7K Mini LED QLED TV combines cutting-edge Mini LED backlighting with Quantum Dot technology to deliver vivid colours, deep blacks, and unmatched brightness. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ redefine the way you experience entertainment. Dolby Atmos provides immersive sound, making it perfect for movies, sports, and gaming. With Google TV and voice assistant compatibility, this TV offers an intuitive and user-friendly experience. The elegant design and superior build quality make it a premium addition to any living room.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 55U7K

Feature Specification Display Size 139 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology Mini LED with Quantum Dot Smart Features Google TV, Voice Assistant Audio Dolby Atmos, 30W Speakers Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Operating System Google TV OS Additional Features HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Slim Frame

What are buyers saying?

Incredible picture quality with deep blacks and vibrant colours.

A premium TV with great sound and features. Worth every penny!

7. Exchange benefits of up to ₹5150 on Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A4G

The Hisense 43A4G Smart LED TV offers Full HD clarity and an intuitive Android 11 interface, perfect for streaming, gaming, and browsing. Its Certified Android TV platform ensures seamless access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience, making every scene feel immersive. With a sleek and minimalist design, the 43A4G is perfect for smaller spaces without compromising on functionality. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking reliable performance with smart features at an affordable price.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A4G

Feature Specification Display Size 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display Technology LED Smart Features Certified Android TV, Voice Assistant Audio Dolby Audio, 20W Speakers Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Operating System Android TV 11 Additional Features Google Assistant, Chromecast

What are buyers saying?

Fantastic TV for its price range. The Android interface is very user-friendly.

Great for everyday use. Perfect size and reliable performance.

Top three features of Hisense TV:



Hisense TV Screen Size Resolution Audio Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Dolby Atmos, 24W speakers Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 43E68N 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Dolby Atmos, 24W speakers Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N 55 inches 4K Ultra HD DTS Virtual:X, 24W speakers Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65Q7N 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Dolby Atmos, 30W speakers Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N 32 inches HD Ready Dolby Audio, 20W speakers Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 55U7K 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Dolby Atmos, 24W speakers Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A4G 43 inches Full HD Dolby Audio, 24W speakers

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best TV

Screen Size: Choose based on the room size and viewing distance. Larger screens provide a more immersive experience, but may not be ideal for smaller rooms. Resolution: Higher resolution (4K or 8K) provides sharper and clearer pictures, essential for larger screen sizes. Smart Features: Look for support for popular streaming apps, voice assistants, and software updates. Audio Quality: Built-in speakers with technologies like Dolby Atmos or DTS provide superior sound quality. Connectivity: Ensure the TV has enough HDMI, USB, and other ports for connecting devices like gaming consoles, soundbars, or streaming sticks. Panel Technology: QLED, OLED, and LED technologies have different benefits like colour accuracy, brightness, and contrast. Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (120Hz or more) is crucial for smoother motion, especially for gaming or sports. Build Quality and Design: A slim, bezel-less design can enhance the aesthetic of your living space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on TVs 1. What is the ideal screen size for my room? The ideal screen size depends on the viewing distance. A general rule is to divide the viewing distance (in inches) by 2 to get the ideal screen size.

2. Is 4K resolution necessary? 4K resolution is recommended for screens 43 inches and larger for better picture clarity and detail.

3. What is the difference between QLED, OLED, and LED? QLED offers brighter images and vivid colours, OLED provides better contrast with true blacks, and LED is a cost-effective option with decent quality.

4. How important is HDR? High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances the contrast and colour of videos, making them look more realistic and vibrant.

5. Should I consider audio quality if I plan to buy a soundbar? If you’re buying a soundbar, built-in audio quality may be less critical, but it’s still useful for casual viewing.

