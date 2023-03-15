Hogwarts Legacy developers shield cats in game with purr-fect protection

The developers of Hogwarts Legacy have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of the feline inhabitants of Hogwarts, creating a magical barrier to protect them from harm.

Many gamers love interacting with animals in games, including the cats in Hogwarts Legacy. However, some players were mistreating these magical creatures, leading the development team at Avalanche Software to take action.

In a video shared by Chandler Wood, Community Manager at Avalanche Software, the main character of Hogwarts Legacy casts a spell on a nearby cat, only for the magical barrier to immediately nullify the attack. The cat then retaliates with a surprisingly lethal Avada Kedavra spell, resulting in a game over screen.

While this feature was only created for internal use and won't be included in the release version of the game, many fans are clamoring for it to become a part of Hogwarts Legacy. Some suggest it could be added as DLC or triggered with a rare chance, while others joke that it's the reason why there are no dogs in the game.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players have access to the Unforgivable Curses, including the killing curse, although with a long cooldown. Without a morality system, users can utilize any means necessary to take out their enemies, making for some interesting gameplay.

But with the addition of this magical barrier, the cats of Hogwarts can rest easy knowing that they are protected from harm. Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions releasing on May 5 and a Switch version arriving on July 25.