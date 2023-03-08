Hogwarts Legacy off-screen magic: Art Book, Game Guide on sale on Amazon

Amazon has recently announced a sale on the art book and game guide for the popular video game, "Hogwarts Legacy". The art book, originally priced at $50, is now available for $39.49, while the game guide is down 12% from its original price of $14.99, now priced at $13.19.

The art book offers a deep dive into the development of the game, providing concept art, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes facts. Fans of the game will have the opportunity to learn more about the magical world of Hogwarts and how it was brought to life.

Link to purchase Hogwarts Legacy Art Book

On the other hand, the game guide is a valuable tool for those looking for extra help navigating the game's open-world areas. It contains various tips and tricks along with extra information about characters and locations to make exploring Hogwarts and its magical world easier.

Link to purchase Hogwarts Legacy Game Guide

The sale on the "Hogwarts Legacy" books is not the only deal going on. Fans of "Elden Ring" can also pre-order both volumes of the game's art books on Amazon. Additionally, those looking for some books to add to their home collection can get 31 "Goosebumps" eBooks for only $18 through Humble Bundle.

Overall, these sales provide an excellent opportunity for fans of "Hogwarts Legacy" and other popular games to learn more about the development and lore behind these fantastic worlds.

