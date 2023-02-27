Ultimate guide to wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy: All questions answered

Attention all witches and wizards! The highly-anticipated RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, is finally here, and players are eagerly exploring the magical world of Harry Potter in search of powerful spells, potions, and wizarding tools. But what if we told you there was a way to become overpowered (OP) early in the game, or you can get Thomas the Tank Engine your wizarding world?

Here is the ultimate guide to all you can try in your magic-verse-

How to get get an early dose of power in Hogwarts Legacy?

Here are some tips to help you unlock powerful skills, spells, and hidden locations in Hogwarts Legacy to optimize your build and become overpowered:

Focus on unlocking Talents: Complete the Jackdaw's Rest quest to unlock up to 48 different Talent types. You can only spend 35 Talent points, so choose wisely to suit your preferred playstyle.

Find and unlock hidden chests: Scattered throughout the open world and castle sections of Hogwarts are hidden chests containing resources, extra experience points (XP), and credits (Galleons). These chests can also help you level up faster, allowing you to unlock more powerful spells early in the game.

Choose proper traits for your gear: Completing certain challenges will reward you with unique traits that work in tandem with your spells. Upgrade these traits using crafting materials to further increase their efficiency.

Unlock powerful spells: Although some of the most potent spells are locked behind main story progression, you can unlock spells like Levioso, Depulso, Accio, Alohomora, and Disillusionment early in the game. These spells provide ample utility and can be effective in combat.

By utilizing these strategies, you can optimize your build and become overpowered early in the game. Hogwarts Legacy's combat system offers plenty of experimentation with different spells and wizardry tools, allowing you to create some truly powerful builds.

What are the best spell combinations in the game?

Beast Master: Use Disillusionment to sneak up on creatures, Arresto Momento or Glacius to hold them in place, and then capture them with your beast bag.

Utility: Have Lumos to see in the dark, Accio and Levioso to reach inaccessible places, and Disillusionment to avoid enemy encounters.

Shadow Mage: Use Disillusionment to sneak up on enemies, Petrificus Totalus to incapacitate them, and Accio and Incendio for area-of-effect damage.

Cursed: Use Imperio to control enemies, Crucio to incapacitate and cause damage over time, Levioso to lift enemies, and Descendo to slam them down.

Dark Wizard: Use Crucio for damage over time, Confringo for fire damage, Expelliarmus to disarm enemies, and Avada Kedavra as a one-hit-kill attack.

Elemental: Use Incendio and Confringo for fire damage, Glacius to hold enemies in place, and Depulso to push enemies away.

Area of Effect: Use Bombarda for area-of-effect damage, Confringo for fire damage, Glacius to hold enemies in place, and Levioso to lift them.

Stunning: Use Stupefy to stun enemies, Expelliarmus to disarm them, and Petrificus Totalus to incapacitate them.

Healing: Use Episkey to heal yourself, and Rennervate to revive fallen teammates.

Duelling: Use Expelliarmus to disarm enemies, Protego to block attacks, and Stupefy to stun them.

How to get Thomas the Tank Engine in Hogwarts Legacy?

One of the most popular mods so far is the addition of Thomas the Tank Engine, who replaces the broomstick that players can unlock early in the game. This mod, created by "Showie" and available for download on Nexus Mods, has already been downloaded by nearly 1000 players, with more expected to follow.

To install the mod, players can simply search for "ThomasBroom" on Nexus Mods, download the mod files, and then either manually install them or use Vortex and Mod Engine 2 to install them automatically. Once installed, players can launch the game and check their inventory for Thomas the Tank Engine, who replaces the Moon Trimmer Broom. However, players should be aware that they must first possess the Moon Trimmed Broom in the game to access Thomas the Tank Engine.

While the mod creator has mentioned minor clipping issues, this should not affect players' enjoyment of the mod. It is important to note that modding can potentially corrupt game files and saved data, so players should only proceed if they are comfortable and knowledgeable about modding.

What is the right difficulty setting for you Hogwarts Legacy?.

One crucial decision to make before starting the game is choosing the appropriate difficulty level. The game has four difficulty options: Story, Easy, Normal, and Hard, which can be selected at the beginning of the game during the character creation stage.

For those new to the Harry Potter universe or gaming in general, the Story level is recommended. This difficulty setting provides a relaxed gameplay experience, allowing players to learn the game mechanics at their own pace without facing significant challenges.

The Easy difficulty option provides a slight challenge, with only bosses and specific creatures presenting a problem. However, these obstacles are generally manageable as the player's character always has the upper hand in combat situations.

For a more balanced experience, players can opt for the Normal setting, where both the player and their opponents are on even ground. This difficulty level is ideal for Harry Potter fans who have some knowledge of the franchise's spells and lore and are open to occasional challenges.

Lastly, the Hard difficulty option offers a real challenge, with enemies being more resilient and puzzles being more difficult to solve. This mode is best suited for players who are experienced in gaming and enjoy a challenging and immersive gameplay experience.

How players with arachnophobia can remove the eight legged threats from the game?.

Normal and humongous spiders are both present in Hogwarts Legacy, and they can be quite alarming to some players, potentially causing them to halt in their tracks. However, a mod called Arachnophobia Mode, designed by NorskPL, has been created to address this issue.

The mod replaces all spiders with plain boxes, enabling players with arachnophobia to play the game without being exposed to spiders. While the mod may not be applicable to all players, it is a much-needed solution for a part of the gaming community who wish to enjoy the game without facing their phobia.

How to fix glitches in gameplay in Hogwarts Legacy?.

The game Hogwarts Legacy may experience stuttering and lower performance regardless of the player's hardware. Even with the use of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, the game may still slow down due to performance issues. To address this concern, creator xowny has developed an unofficial patch called SLPF, which stands for Stuttering and Low-Performance Fix.

This patch aims to optimize the game settings and configuration to minimize or eliminate stuttering during gameplay. Additionally, the mod removes unnecessary or resource-intensive data gathering to improve the game's performance without altering any essential features of Hogwarts Legacy.

How can you make ‘brooming’ easy in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Better Broom Control mod, developed by Iridium IO, is a game changer for controller players who found the original controls challenging to navigate. Flying on broomsticks in the game could be tricky, with reports of players accidentally making 180-degree turns while trying to adjust altitude.

This mod streamlines the controls, using the left joystick for all movement and the right joystick solely for the camera. This results in smoother gameplay and eliminates accidental movements caused by the original control scheme. Fans of Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will find the controller layout familiar, as it is modelled after the controls from those games.