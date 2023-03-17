Hogwarts Legacy's wizardry levels up as Reddittor shares color-coded spell-sheet

In the world of Hogwarts Legacy, magical creatures and dark wizards are lurking around every corner, making it essential to be prepared with the right spells for every enemy. One Reddit user, u/mdoktor, has taken it upon themselves to create color-coded note sheets of spells for different enemies in the game, and the community is taking notice.

Redditor's colour-coded spell sheet for Hogwarts Legacy.

The note sheets, which are organized by enemy type, include spells such as Diffindo, Expelliarmus, Depulso, Accio, Arresto momentum, Levioso, Glacius, Transformation, Confringo, Descendo, and Flipendo, among others. Each spell is labeled with a specific color, making it easy to identify and prepare for battle.

Screenshot of u/mdoktor's Reddit post

Linkt to u/mdoktor's Reddit post

Ashwinders and Poachers

Redditor's colour-coded spell sheet for Hogwarts Legacy.

For Ashwinders and Poachers, u/mdoktor suggests using Depulso to interrupt their reducto, as well as fire spells against their inferni. The note sheets also offer helpful tips for dealing with Scouts, Assassins, Dualists, Animagus, and Trackers.

Loyalists

When it comes to Loyalists, the note sheets suggest using Transformation to turn them human again and using Stupefy to knock them out. For Rangers, u/mdoktor recommends using Accio to bring them into battle, while Levioso can be used to counter Soldiers' Expulso spells. Additionally, Glacius can be used to interrupt Stalkers' Confringo spells, and Arresto Momentum can keep Executioners' conjured fire burning longer, allowing you to launch enemies into it.

Colour-coded sheet shared by u/mdoktor on Reddit

Spiders

For spiders, the note sheets suggest using Confringo and Descendo spells, as well as Flipendo. The note sheets also include specific tips for dealing with Scurriors, Hatchlings, Ambushers, Shooters, and the Matriarch.

Dugbogs

Redditor's colour-coded spell sheet for Hogwarts Legacy.

Dugbogs can be tricky to defeat, but u/mdoktor recommends using Force Spells, Levioso on the tongue, and Diffindo to chop it off when it opens its mouth wide.

Trolls

When facing Trolls, it's important to dodge rather than block their attacks. Ancient magic can be used to throw their boulders back at them, and Flipendo can be used when they slam their club.

Inferni

Finally, when facing Inferni, the note sheets suggest using fire spells such as Incendio and Confringo, as well as Bombarda once they are on fire.

The Reddit community showered comments on u/mdoktor's post, some relating to the post and others suggesting more spells to enjoy the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy.

