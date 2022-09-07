How 5G technology will benefit healthcare sector? This research explains

The 5G technology is knocking at our doors faster than what we expected. The advent of this next-generational technology is set to make radical changes in our lives. One of the potential beneficiaries of this 5G technology will be the healthcare sector.

A research carried out by Massachusetts-based International Data Corporation lists out the possible changes in the health sector via 5G.

Surgical robots help in operating on the patient more precisely. (Photo by Olga Guryanova on Unsplash)

Innovation in Robot-assisted surgery

The operation theatre is long modernised by introducing surgical robots. Robot assisted surgery is a lot safer method in which the surgeon operates on the patient by giving commands to the surgical robot.

Reinforcing surgical robots with 5G technology will help to operate them remotely, a crucial development to help patients during crisis situations when it’s not possible to bring a doctor on the location, the report said.

At present, a doctor must be present neat the patient and control the robot from the room itself because the connectivity requires very low latency between command and execution.

Tele-treatment will develop health infrastructure increasing high quality healthcare reach in rural areas. (Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash)

Boosting Tele-treatment

The pandemic has made us realise the need of a virtual platform to interact and avail treatment. This 5G technology can facilitate tele-treatment where doctors can smoothly treat patients from other corners of the country. It will allow the maintenance of social distancing norms and will also ensure quality healthcare in rural areas.

The 5G technology will give better and stable video streaming quality necessary to closely look for the symptoms. Apart from this, the 5G supported tele-medicine system can also incorporate the patient records and large files of diagnostic imaging systems without straining the connectivity.

AR/ VR technology gives immersive realistic experience to users. (Photo by stephan sorkin on Unsplash)

Innovation with AR and VR

Augmented Reality (AR) enhances your surroundings by adding digital features to a live view of the camera, whereas Virtual Reality (VR) is an entirely immersive experience that substitutes a virtual environment for the actual world.

Medical students can be taught using AR and VR technology without the need to perform the demonstration on a real corpse, the report states.

The AR technology can also used to project diagnostic imaging on a patient. These may increase the surgery precision by giving a less harmful surgical pathway alternative to the surgeon.

The VR technology can be a ground-breaking application in mental health cases as it can help to reduce pain and anxiety.

These technologies will get a boost when connected with 5G technology as it brings increased bandwidth and low latency.

It will eliminate the motion sickness associated with VR usage by better syncing the user’s movement with the visuals on the system.

The low latency will also ensure that AR images are accurately placed during critical applications.

