How Apple AirTag helped US couple retrieve stolen car within 2 hours

Apple AirTag helped a US couple retrieve their stolen car within hours, news channel WRAL reported. Leslie and Antar Muhammad’s Toyota Camry was chosen by the burglars after an attempt to break into a neighbour’s car failed, as per visuals captured on the doorbell camera.

The North Carolina-based couple were asleep when the thieves took off with the car and realised their vehicle was missing only the next morning. However, thanks to Apple’s tracking device AirTag, the car’s location was easily identifiable. After calling the Cary police, the car was tracked down within two and a half hours from a parking spot about 12 miles away from their home.

Cary police with the help of officers from the Durham department arrested three underage suspects by 11 am on February 4.

Leslie, quoted by WRAL, said the thieves picked the ‘wrong’ vehicle without realising it. The tiny, customisable, button-like tracking device - developed by Apple as a key finder to help people recover personal items - is placed in a discreet location which is not easily visible, said Antar.

"I just went to Find My (app). I'm able to pinpoint exactly where it's at, zoom in and almost precisely pick out the parking space," Antar told Wral news. The couple use AirTags in both their cars, luggages and wallets. Calling it the ‘greatest’ security system costing a hundred dollars for a set of four devices, the Muhammads advised people to be aware of technological advancements and choose easy, affordable options to secure homes and valuables.

Last month, two women stranded in British Columbia in Canada were reportedly saved by iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature, which was launched in November 2022. According to a Times Colonist report, the women were on their way back to Alberta when an accident closed the main highway.

