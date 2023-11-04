How Elon Musk's new AI tool 'Grok' is different than ChatGPT?

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, has introduced its debut AI model named "Grok" to a limited audience. Musk offered a sneak peek of a chatbot powered by xAI's new model.

How is xAI's Grok different from other AI generative tools?

Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, November 2, 2023. (via REUTERS)

In a post on X, Musk revealed that Grok possesses real-time access to information via the 𝕏 platform which sets it apart from other language models.

Musk recently shared the traits of his AI-driven chatbot. "Grok has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models. It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way," he wrote in an X post.

He posted an image where the AI tool was requested to provide a step-by-step guide on making cocaine. The chatbot, however, seems to be trained to dodge sensitive questions. It injected humour and sarcasm into its response, making it clear that illegal activities aren't encouraged.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, has to be prompted to give witty answers. Also, its initial versions didn't come with real-time access to the internet. Later versions are, however, capable of searching from all over the web.

How to use xAI's Grok?

Once it exits the early beta phase, xAI's Grok system will be accessible to all X Premium subscribers. X recently introduced two subscription plans – a $16 per month Premium tier offering an ad-free experience and a $3 per month basic tier.

A user requested access from the tech billionaire: "How refreshing. Please grant me access to this, Elon." Musk replied, "Ask, and you shall receive."

Who is behind xAI, other than Musk?

xAI, launched in July, comprises a team with roots in Google's DeepMind, Microsoft, and other prominent AI research organisations. While X and xAI operate separately, they maintain a close collaboration, with xAI also engaging with Tesla and other companies.

Furthermore, Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, disclosed that xAI had contracted with Oracle to train its AI model on Oracle's cloud in September.

