How to access Starlink satellite network on iPhones to send text- All details

Apple recently rolled out the stable version of the iOS 18.3 update which consists of several new features, UI changes and bug fixes. However, one of the biggest additions of the update was introducing the Starlink network as an alternative to Apple’s satellite communication. Reportedly, Apple secretly partnered with Elon Musk's Starlink and T-Mobile to provide iPhone users with satellite communication via the Starlink network which is famously known as a satellite-based internet service. This move will enable iPhone users to stay connected with their loved ones even when they are in no network area. Know more about what is it and how it will benefit iPhone users in the long run. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s efforts to bring Starlink satellite network to iPhones.(AP)

How Starlink satellite network will benefit iPhone users

T-Mobile, Starlink and Apple have commenced the trial phase for enabling the Starlink satellite network on selected iPhone models. This advancement was announced after the release of the iOS 18.3 update where iPhone 14 models with iOS 18’s latest update can activate SpaceX's Starlink Direct-to-Cell functionality and send text messages via satellite. This will benefit users who are travelling to locations with no network or very low reception to access adequate internet access to send a simple text message to the family. In simpler terms, eligible iPhone users will be able to send messages to emergency services, friends and family with the help of the Starlink satellite network.

How iPhone users can send text messages via Starlink satellite network

Since the feature has not been officially released and is currently in beta testing, therefore, only a few iPhone users can access the feature. As of now, it is known that iPhone users must install iOS 18.3. Once the new update is installed, users will have to go to the cellular data settings on their iPhone and a new toggle will appear which they have enabled for activations. Now, similar to any other Satellite communications, users may have to point their iPhones at the sky and check for Starlink networks to get connected and send messages to loved ones or emergency services. However, note that the feature is currently available in the US, and the partnered companies have planned to expand its reach as well as its capabilities to keep users connected to the network at all times.

