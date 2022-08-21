How to cross-post your Instagram Reels to your Facebook account?

With the ban on TikTok in India, Instagram has become a go-to platform for people to share content on social media. The Instagram Reels have gained immense popularity among youngsters who share their videos with their followers.Instagram has become a platform for the influencers who boast of more than a million followers. On August 16, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a video message announcing features rolled out by the social media platform.The new features included ‘Add Yours’ sticker, Instagram-to-Facebook cross-posting and FB Reels insights. Now let us tell you how you can post your Insta reels on Facebook.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

STEP 1: Open the Instagram app on your mobile phone or tablet.STEP 2: Record your reel on the app.STEP 3: After the Reel is recorded, tap on the Next option.STEP 4: Tap on the ‘Share to Facebook’ option. Select the Facebook account to you which you want to share the Reel and select ‘Share’.If you want to set the option to automatically post all the Instagram Reels to Facebook, you have to manually do it. Take a look at this process:-STEP 1: Click on your profile on the Instagram app.STEP 2: Tap on the More option. STEP 3: Tap on Settings and then Account Centre. STEP 4: You need to follow the on-screen steps to add the account which would automatically post all the Instagram Reels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram has been rolling out new features to make the platform more video- friendly. Last month, the multimedia platform had introduced a new feature enabling users to record the reel and their reaction at the same time. The ‘Dual’ feature enables the users to record the reel using both the front and rear camera. Adam Mosseri also announced new Reels features like new reel tempelate, reel remix and reel video merge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail