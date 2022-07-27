Now, you can record Instagram reel and your reaction at the same time!

Now, your Instagram reels would be more engaging and will grab more eyeballs. The multimedia platform has announced a new 'dual video' feature. "We’re announcing new features making it easier and more fun to collaborate, create and share Reels," Adam Mosseri, Instagram head, said in a video he shared on his Twitter handle. This feature is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

📣 Reels Updates 📣



We're announcing new features making it easier and more fun to collaborate, create and share Reels. These updates include:



- Reels Video Merge

- Reels Templates

- Remix Improvements

- Dual Camera



— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 21, 2022

Instagram, the app owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), routinely updates its features to help its users produce unique content. The 'Dual' feature enables a user to record with both front and rear cameras. It means he/she can record the subject with the rear camera while capture his/her reaction using the front camera. Both the output will appear at the same time on the screen to make the reel more interactive.

This feature can be compared to interactive live streaming platform Twitch where the streamer can show his/her screen game play and face on the screen.

But how to use this unique 'Dual Video' feature? Here's a six-step guide.

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and tap the Plus icon at the top to create a post.

Step 2: From the drop-down menu, select Reel.

Step 3: There are many icons on the left-hand side of the screen. Touch the down arrow to show more options.

Step 4: There is a camera icon labelled Dual. Tap it.

Step 5: Tapping the Reel icon in the centre will record video

Step 6: Once done, we can also edit video or add filters and effects before posting. After that user can share the story and the Reel.

Mosseri also announced other new Instagram features which include a new reel tempelate, reel remix and reel video merge.

