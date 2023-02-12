How to efficiently manage email? Check these artificial intelligence tools

Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements have caused chaos in the technology sector. With the launch of ChatGPT, AI has demonstrated enormous potential in the intelligent automation of our daily tasks.

Email has permeated every aspect of our lives and consumes a significant amount of our time and effort but it can also be managed efficiently with AI tools. We've outlined three innovative approaches to using AI to effectively manage email. (ALSO READ: Loving ChatGPT? Check these other 5 AI tools)

1. Composing emails automatically

Automated emails often lack a human touch. However, thanks to advances in AI, there are now a number of AI tools that may assist you in creating personalised emails. The Canary app is one such tool that can compose emails on the user's behalf. The email service based in the United States claims that all emails are written to the point. (ALSO READ: Google engineer develops ‘Gita GPT’. It references Bhagavad Gita to answer questions)

2. Organise inbox with AI tool

Users can employ AI tools to handle and organise their email inbox. It's helpful to have tools like Levity.ai to handle daily email-related tasks. Using machine learning, the Levity app classifies emails according to their content.

3. AI tool to build an email campaign

AI-powered tools can also design campaigns for any business. AI tools like Jasper can create personalised email campaigns based on customer data and behaviour, such as previous purchases, demographic information, and website activity. Firms can use machine learning algorithms to analyse customer data in real-time, enabling them to create targeted email campaigns that drive engagement and conversions.

