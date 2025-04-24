How to free up space in your Gmail account: Step-by-step guide

Running out of space in your Gmail account? Learn how to quickly clear storage and keep your inbox, Drive, and Photos organised with these simple steps.
If your Gmail account is reaching its storage limit, it’s time to take action. Gmail offers 15GB of free storage that’s shared across Google services like Drive and Photos, but over time, this space can fill up with emails, attachments, backups, and other files. Fortunately, clearing some of this space can be quick and easy, but sometimes it feels so overwhelming. Here are some effective and useful ways you can take to regain storage without disrupting your daily workflow.
1. Delete Unnecessary Emails
Emails, especially spam, newsletters, and promotional messages, can fill up your Gmail quickly. Regularly clearing unwanted emails helps maintain storage. To do this:
Open Gmail in your browser or mobile device.
Go to your Inbox, Social, or Spam folder.
Click the down arrow in the top-left corner to filter messages.
Select emails to delete or check the box to select all emails in the folder.
Click the "Delete" button. The emails will be moved to the Trash folder.
5. Delete Old and Duplicate Photos from Google Photos
Google Photos also counts towards your Gmail storage. Photos and videos, especially high-resolution ones, can take up a significant amount of space. To clear space in Google Photos:
Open Google Photos in your browser or mobile app.
Scroll through and select the photos or videos you want to delete by clicking the checkmark icon in the top-left corner.
Click the trash icon, then confirm by selecting “Move to trash.”
To permanently delete them, go to the Trash folder and click “Empty trash.”
This process will remove photos and videos that are no longer necessary, which will automatically free up valuable space.
By following these steps, you can easily clear space in your Gmail account and ensure your Google services continue to run smoothly. Regular maintenance of your email and storage will help you stay organised and avoid running out of space.