How to get Apple iPhone 14 delivered to your doorstep in minutes? Use this app

Now, you can get your Apple iPhone 14 delivered at your home within minutes. Yes, you heard it right. Online grocery platform Blinkit has joined hands with Apple reseller Unicorn InfoSolutions to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to the customers within minutes.Blinkit's chief executive officer Albinder Dhindsa announced the latest tieup on Twitter, adding that the facility is available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. He urged the Blinkit customers to upgrade their apps on their Android and iOS phones to buy.ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max aren’t exactly incremental upgrades

Launched on September 7 during the ‘Far Out' event, Apple's new iPhone series has four models viz, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The starting price of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been set at $799 ( ₹63,717) and $899 ( ₹71,691) respectively. The iPhone Pro has a starting price of $999 ( ₹79,666) while iPhone 14 Pro Max has a starting price of $1099 ( ₹87,641). The iPhones were available for pre-booking on September 9 and are now available in stores.

The new iPhone 14 has retained the look of the previous 13 series while getting camera enhancement, a satellite connectivity feature and a new interface called the Dynamic Island. A majority of iPhone upgrades have come to the higher-end Pro line which include a 48-megapixel camera and a screen which can always stay in low-power mode.

It will enable the new phone to show widgets with information like weather updates, calendar appointments and stock tickers while the rest of the screen remains off.

The Pro devices have been equipped with a new A16 processor while the standard line run on the current A15 processor. The camera upgrades include a new Action mode for video which helps in stabilising the shots. The new iPhone will embrace an e-SIM standard, thereby junking the physical SIM card. It also offers crash detection.

