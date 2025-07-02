How to get free Amazon Prime membership before the big Prime Day Sale 2025

Amazon has announced the dates for its annual Prime Day sale in India. The three-day event is scheduled to begin on July 12 and will end on July 14, 2025. This sale usually features discounts across various product categories but remains exclusive to Prime members. Looking to save money on Amazon Prime Day? Here’s how to get a Prime membership for free. (Amazon)

Amazon Prime membership in India costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1,499 annually. If you enrol for Prime membership, then you will get benefits like free two-day delivery, streaming access through Prime Video, e-book lending, and additional shopping discounts. However, if you only want Prime access for the sale period, you are at the right place and can get access to it without paying the full membership fee by using one of the following options.

Use the 30-Day Free Trial Option

Those who have not previously used a Prime trial or have not subscribed in a long time may be eligible for a 30-day free trial. This trial gives you full access to all Prime benefits, including access to exclusive pre-sale offers.

To check eligibility, users can log in to their Amazon account and visit the Prime membership page. If the page shows an option to “Start your free 30-day trial,” clicking it will activate the offer. If the page shows “Join Prime,” the user is currently ineligible and must wait before accessing the free trial again. To avoid being charged after the trial, users must cancel their membership before the 30-day trial period ends, or they can continue by paying the subscription fee as per their budget and needs.

Try Prime for Young Adults (Ages 18–24)

Amazon now offers “Prime for Young Adults,” a revised program for users aged 18 to 24. This plan replaces the previous “Prime Students” program. It offers a six-month free trial and a 50 percent discount on the regular Prime membership after the trial ends.

To enrol, eligible users can visit the Prime for Young Adults page and select “Try Prime for Young Adults.” After the free trial, the plan costs $7.49 per month or $69 annually. Cancellation before the trial ends still allows users to retain benefits until the period concludes.

Other Alternative Options

Users who are not eligible for free trials can still find ways to access Prime without direct payment:

New Amazon Account: Creating a new account with a different email address can allow users to activate a fresh 30-day trial.

Creating a new account with a different email address can allow users to activate a fresh 30-day trial. Household Sharing: Prime members can share their subscription with one other adult and up to four children in the same household. Both adults must share payment information.

Prime members can share their subscription with one other adult and up to four children in the same household. Both adults must share payment information. Prime Visa Credit Card: Users who frequently shop on Amazon and Whole Foods may consider applying for the Prime Visa card. With 5% cashback on purchases, consistent spending can effectively offset the cost of a Prime membership.

By using these tricks, you can enjoy Amazon Prime benefits during the Prime Day sale without committing to a full paid membership.