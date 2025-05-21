How to install Android 16 Beta on Pixel phones and explore new Material 3 redesign

Google has started rolling out the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, introducing the new Material 3 Expressive redesign to several Pixel devices. This release brings a fresh look to the operating system’s interface, including updates to the lock screen, Quick Settings, and other parts of the user experience. Although the full stable version of Android 16 is not yet available, this beta offers an early glimpse of the upcoming visual changes. Google has rolled out Android 16 QPR1 Beta with a new Material 3 design for supported Pixel devices.(Bloomberg)

The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 focuses mainly on design updates rather than feature additions. The Material 3 Expressive design brings a consistent new style across the entire system. Users can expect a changed lock screen, a redesigned Quick Settings panel, and a broader implementation of the new design language that Google has been working on for months.

Android 16 Beta Update: List of Supported Pixel Devices

Currently, the beta supports Pixel devices equipped with the Tensor chip. The eligible devices include:

How to Install on Pixel Phones

To install Android 16 QPR1 Beta on a compatible Pixel device, users need to join the Android Beta Program. This can be done by visiting google.com/android/beta and opting in with the Google account linked to the device. Once enrolled, the device will receive an update notification, usually within an hour, though it may sometimes take longer. After downloading and installing the update, users can explore the new design elements of Android 16 ahead of the official stable release.

This beta release offers Pixel owners a chance to experience Google's latest redesign before it reaches the wider public. Users interested in testing the update should ensure their devices are eligible and back up any important data before proceeding.