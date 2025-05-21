Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How to install Android 16 Beta on Pixel phones and explore new Material 3 redesign

ByMD Ijaj Khan
May 21, 2025 01:47 PM IST

Google has launched the Android 16 QPR1 Beta, bringing a major redesign to Pixel devices. Here’s how to install and try the new look now.

Google has started rolling out the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, introducing the new Material 3 Expressive redesign to several Pixel devices. This release brings a fresh look to the operating system’s interface, including updates to the lock screen, Quick Settings, and other parts of the user experience. Although the full stable version of Android 16 is not yet available, this beta offers an early glimpse of the upcoming visual changes.

Google has rolled out Android 16 QPR1 Beta with a new Material 3 design for supported Pixel devices.(Bloomberg)
Google has rolled out Android 16 QPR1 Beta with a new Material 3 design for supported Pixel devices.(Bloomberg)

The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 focuses mainly on design updates rather than feature additions. The Material 3 Expressive design brings a consistent new style across the entire system. Users can expect a changed lock screen, a redesigned Quick Settings panel, and a broader implementation of the new design language that Google has been working on for months.

Also read: Google I/O 2025: AI Mode rolls out in Search, know how it will benefit users

Android 16 Beta Update: List of Supported Pixel Devices

Currently, the beta supports Pixel devices equipped with the Tensor chip. The eligible devices include: 

Also read: Google I/O 2025: Gemini Live with camera now free for everyone, Veo 3 for AI Ultra and other reveals

How to Install on Pixel Phones

To install Android 16 QPR1 Beta on a compatible Pixel device, users need to join the Android Beta Program. This can be done by visiting google.com/android/beta and opting in with the Google account linked to the device. Once enrolled, the device will receive an update notification, usually within an hour, though it may sometimes take longer. After downloading and installing the update, users can explore the new design elements of Android 16 ahead of the official stable release.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

This beta release offers Pixel owners a chance to experience Google's latest redesign before it reaches the wider public. Users interested in testing the update should ensure their devices are eligible and back up any important data before proceeding.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / How to install Android 16 Beta on Pixel phones and explore new Material 3 redesign
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On