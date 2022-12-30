How to keep your Aadhaar details safe? Follow these tips

Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI on Friday shared some usage hygiene rules for Aadhaar and a helpline number in case of its misuse. The agency which oversees Aadhaar operations in the country, advised caution while sharing Aadhaar details while using any other identity documents including PAN card or passport.

Aadhaar is residents’ digital ID, and works as a single source of online and offline identity verification for residents across the country. The citizens use their Aadhaar number to verify their identity credentials electronically or through offline process.

Here are five things to keep in mind while using your Aadhaar:

1. Generating VID: If you do not wish to share your Aadhaar details, you can generate a Virtual Identifier (VID) through UIDAI. You can do this by visiting the UIDAI website or myaadhaar portal and use it for authentication in place of the Aadhaar number. This VID can be changed after the end of the calendar day.

2. Locking Aadhaar: One can lock Aadhaar as well as biometrics if it's pre-decided that you won't use them for a particular period. Once in use again, they can be unlocked conveniently and instantly.

3. Do not leave your Aadhaar or its copy unattended: One should not leave the Aadhaar letter or PVC (polyvinyl chloride) card, or its copy thereof, unattended. It is also advised not to share Aadhaar details openly in the public domain, particularly on social media and other public platforms. Aadhaar holders should not disclose their OTP to any unauthorized entity and refrain from sharing m-Aadhaar PIN with anyone.

4. Check authentication history: You can check your Aadhaar authentication history for the last six months on the UIDAI website or the m-Aadhaar app. To check any possible forgery, UIDAI also intimates about every authentication over email. Therefore, linking email address with Aadhaar will ensure that a user gets an intimation every time his or her Aadhaar number is authenticated.

5. Helpline number: In case of suspicion of any unauthorised use of Aadhaar or for any other query, one may contact UIDAI on toll-free helpline 1947 which is available 24x7 and/or email at help@uidai.gov.in.