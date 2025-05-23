How to prevent unwanted photos from showing on iPhone- Guide

Have you ever come across a situation where you randomly scroll down to memories on the Photos app and some unwanted or embarrassing moments pop up on your iPhone? While visiting old memories can be fun and exciting, some pictures, embarrassing moments, or a specific person you are not in touch with could pop up frequently, making your memory down the lane unpleasant. Notably, Memories is an exclusive Photos app feature on iPhone that shows users memories from past trips and moments. If you have the app as a widget, then photos can also appear on your home screen. Therefore, we have found two ways to remove unwanted photos or a person to randomly appears on your iPhone. Follow the guide and know how it's done. Know how to manage a person's visibility in memories and featured photos on iPhone.(AP)

How to manage a photo/person's visibility on iPhone?

If you notice that a person is appearing quite frequently in memories, photo library, and widgets, then the iPhone automatically analyses the person to be important. However, if you do not wish to see the person often or frequently, then you can also choose to feature the person less on your iPhone. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Go to the Photos app on your iPhone

Step 2: Now, find a photo or video of the person you want to feature less

Step 3: Open the image and click on the three-dot menu

Step 4: At the bottom of the menu, select “Feature This Person Less”

Step 5: Choose from “Feature This Person Less” or “Never Feature This Person”

Now, what happens when you activate “Never Feature This Person”? Well, your iPhone will simply stop showing the person entirely, even the group photos and videos with the selected person will not appear on your feed.

How to disable memories and featured photos

Another alternative to prevent unwanted images from popping up is to simply disable the memories and featured photos on the iPhone. Here’s how you can turn off this feature entirely:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Step 2: Go to Apps and select Photos

Step 3: Now, simply turn the toggle to “Show Featured Content”

Doing so will stop featured images and memories from appearing on the Photos app, widgets, home screen, and others. Following these steps will help you to stay away from embarrassing memories or from a person you are not very close to in the present.