How to record and transcribe audio in iOS 18 Notes app, here’s a step-by-step guide

Do you find voice recording and transcribing audio on iPhone tricky? Well, before iOS 18, transcribing audio recording on iOS devices was quite tricky, involving several processes. However, with the iOS 18 update, users can easily record and transcribe audio in the Notes app seamlessly. However, many iPhone users are unaware of this feature, as it is still kept hidden until you actually know the process. Know how you can transcribe audio in the Notes app.(Pexels)

So, if you are unaware of this useful feature, then we have curated a step-by-step guide for users to record and transcribe audio in the Notes app on the iPhone 12 and later models. Additionally, the Voice Memo app also enables users to copy the transcribed text for other documents.

How to record audio on the Notes app

Follow the steps to record audio on the Notes app and transcribe it for further usage.

Step 1: Open the Notes app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Click on the attachment icon and click on “Record Audio”

Step 3: Then simply click on the red button to start recording.

Step 4: Once the recording is complete, click on the icon with inverted commas. Then you will be provided with the transcribed text.

Note that transcription supports English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese languages.

Alternatively, if you have recorded the audio on the Voice Memos app, then simply copy the transcribed audio and paste it into the Notes app. Within the app, users can make changes and corrections to text to refine the transcription. Therefore, recording your class lectures, interviews, meetings and others on the Notes app could come in handy on a day-to-day basis. Notably, this feature is also available for iPad users with iPadOS 18. Mac users with an M1 chip can also record and transcribe audio on the Notes app.

If you own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 series, then you can also take advantage of Apple Intelligence to summarise the transcribed text. You can test if the feature is working on your iPhone or not by following the above-mentioned steps.