How to record and transcribe audio in iOS 18 Notes app, here’s a step-by-step guide

Did you know? You can record and transcribe audio in the Notes app. Know how it works on the iOS 18 devices.
Do you find voice recording and transcribing audio on iPhone tricky? Well, before iOS 18, transcribing audio recording on iOS devices was quite tricky, involving several processes. However, with the iOS 18 update, users can easily record and transcribe audio in the Notes app seamlessly. However, many iPhone users are unaware of this feature, as it is still kept hidden until you actually know the process.
So, if you are unaware of this useful feature, then we have curated a step-by-step guide for users to record and transcribe audio in the Notes app on the iPhone 12 and later models. Additionally, the Voice Memo app also enables users to copy the transcribed text for other documents.
Alternatively, if you have recorded the audio on the Voice Memos app, then simply copy the transcribed audio and paste it into the Notes app. Within the app, users can make changes and corrections to text to refine the transcription. Therefore, recording your class lectures, interviews, meetings and others on the Notes app could come in handy on a day-to-day basis. Notably, this feature is also available for iPad users with iPadOS 18. Mac users with an M1 chip can also record and transcribe audio on the Notes app.
If you own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 series, then you can also take advantage of Apple Intelligence to summarise the transcribed text. You can test if the feature is working on your iPhone or not by following the above-mentioned steps.