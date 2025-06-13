How to setup and use NotebookLM on mobile for advanced AI search

Google Notebook LM is another big step in generative AI for research and note-taking. This app is available for both Android and iOS and can help you learn in-depth about various topics. Here's how you can setup this app on your smartphone and make the most out of its capabilities. Unlock smarter note-taking on your phone with NotebookLM

Google NotebookLM key features

Generate intelligent AI summaries and ask questions about the shared sources or uploaded documents.

It generates an AI podcast for hands-free review. It is also interactive, so you can join in and ask questions mid-podcast.

Share sources from other apps to quickly add to NotebookLM.

It supports multiple languages and an adaptive display mode for comfort and accessibility.

How to install and setup NotebookLM on your smartphone

Open the Play Store or App Store on your Android smartphone or iPhone. Search for NotebookLM and hit Install or Get to download the app on your phone. Open the app from the home screen or the app screen. Sign in to your Google account when prompted and grant any necessary permissions.

Using Google NotebookLM on your phone

Create a new Notebook by pressing the Create new button. Add the source: Upload source files from your device, which can be in PDF or TXT format. Add a direct link to a webpage or Google Doc. Add a link to a YouTube video. Paste text copied from anywhere on your device. Once the Notebook is created, you can add more sources on the Sources tab Move to the Chat tab to read the summary ask questions about it. In the Studio tab, tap the Generate button to create a podcast summary of the source. Once generated, hit the Play button to hear the podcast now or download it to hear it later. You can use the Interactive button to join in and ask questions in the podcast.

The Google NotebookLM app is free to use and supports up to 50 source files and links. It only supports text-based sources like PDFs and Google Docs. The AI only uses the context of the provided sources to ensure privacy.