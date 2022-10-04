Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / How to stop websites from monitoring your personal data? Follow these steps

How to stop websites from monitoring your personal data? Follow these steps

technology
Published on Oct 04, 2022 10:19 AM IST

In Google Chrome, there is an option to request websites not to track or collect your browsing information when you use a PC or an Android smartphone. However, how a website responds to the request determines what happens to your data.

Browsing data is collected by several websites to enhance security, offer content, services, advertisements, and suggestions on their websites.(Unsplash)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

We are now heavily dependent on the internet for our jobs, education, entertainment and communication. However, with our work shifting to the virtual world, we are also knowingly or unknowingly sharing a lot of our information with websites we visit, most of the time without giving due concern of proper encryption. They collect our sensitive information which if gone in the wrong hands can be exploited for malicious purposes.

However, there is an option to request websites not to track or collect your browsing information when you use a PC or an Android smartphone to access the web. You can make ‘Do not track’ request which is by default turned off.

How to send ‘Do not track’ request from desktop

Step 1 Open Chrome web browser on your desktop computer.

Step 2 Click on the three-dot menu option present at the extreme top right-hand side.

Step 3 Clicking this will open the drop-down menu. From it, select the Settings option.

Step 4 In this menu, on the left-hand panel, you will find Privacy and security settings. Click that and inside it, tap on the Cookies and other site data button.

Step 5 Turn on the switch to send a ‘Do not track’ appeal with your browsing traffic.

How to send ‘Do not track’ from an Android smartphone

Step 1 To apply this feature in your Android smartphone, open the Chrome application on the device.

Step 2 Here, in this too, you will see the similar three-dot menu present at the right corner of the screen display.

Step 3 Tap it and go to the Settings option.

Step 4 In the option, find and select the Basics tab. In that, tap the privacy and security button.

Step 5 Click on the ‘Do not track’ option and switch the setting on.

Those using iPhones or iPads cannot use this “Do Not Track” option as this feature is currently not available for these devices.

How effective is this feature?

However, how a website responds to the request determines what happens to your data. Your browsing data will still be collected and used by several websites to enhance security, offer content, services, advertisements, and suggestions on their websites, as well as to produce reporting statistics, Google informs in a blog post.

When a Do Not Track request is made, the majority of websites and web services, including Google, don’t alter their behaviour. Also, Chrome doesn’t give information on which websites and online services honour requests for Do Not Track and how those requests are interpreted by websites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
google privacy lapse online security
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP